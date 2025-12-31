Thornberry calls for envoy to avoid ’embarrassing’ failures in El Fattah case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Embarrassing” failures in the case of Alaa Abd El-Fattah would have been avoided if the Government had acted on its commitments to appoint a special envoy, Dame Emily Thornberry has said.

The chairwoman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee criticised “serious shortcomings” in information sharing which she said could have been prevented by a dedicated official to carry out background checks.

Former foreign secretary David Lammy said last year that the Government would be introducing an envoy to deal with “complex detention cases” involving Britons abroad, but no such figure has yet been appointed.

In a letter to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Dame Emily said: “Thank you for your letter and for updating me on the troubling failures in due diligence and information sharing in relation to the case of Alaa Abd El Fattah.

“Your recognition of the distress caused to Jewish communities, particularly in the context of rising antisemitism in the UK and internationally, is necessary and welcome.”

She added: “Had an envoy been established following the then-foreign secretary’s commitment in 2024, with access the necessary FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) resources including staffing, it is clear to me that such embarrassing failures of due diligence and information sharing would have been avoided.

“It would have been firmly within the envoy’s remit to carry out appropriate background and social media checks.

“More broadly, the envoy would demonstrate that the arbitrary detention of Brits will never be tolerated, increase the confidence of families of those detained, separate the responsibility from individual embassies, and create opportunities for a whole-of-government approach to these complex cases.

“May I take this opportunity, therefore, to reiterate my committee’s recommendation that such an envoy be appointed as soon as possible.”