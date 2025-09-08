Duke of Sussex speaks about ‘challenging’ relationships at Wellchild awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about “challenging” relationships between siblings when he met WellChild award winners to celebrate their achievements.

Harry joked and laughed with seriously ill youngsters ahead of a glittering awards ceremony recognising their efforts to succeed and thrive despite life-threatening conditions.

When he chatted to Declan Bitmead, 17 – winner of the inspirational young person 15-18 years award, he quizzed him about family life, asking if he had siblings and the teenager replied he had a younger brother.

“Does he drive you mad?” asked the duke, and Declan replied “no, we get on fine” – and Harry quipped with a smile “you know what – siblings”.

When told the 17-year-old, from Oxted in Surrey, and his brother went to the same school, the duke said “you’re at the same school, that sometimes makes it more challenging”.

Harry is making a rare trip to the UK to carry out a string of charity and other engagements, and began his visit by earlier commemorating the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, by laying flowers at her resting place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

While he was remembering the late Queen, his estranged brother the Prince of Wales was in the same county less than eight miles away, paying tribute to their grandmother at Women’s Institute gathering in Sunningdale, an organisation with a close association with Elizabeth.

Declan suffered permanent sight impairment and lost 96% of his skin after developing a rare and life-threatening reaction to a common tonsillitis treatment.

Harry joked with the teenager and made him smile, after being told by the schoolboy he did not have much sight, by saying he was lucky not to see him as: “I’m bald and ginger and worst of all I’ve got a ginger beard – you’re thinking phew.”

Harry also enjoyed a balloon sword fight with nine-year-old Gwen Foster after the Inspirational Child aged 7-11 winner, born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, challenged him to a duel with the toys made by a balloon sculptor.

The little girl, from Horley, presented him with tiny football shirts of her favourite teams for his children, Wigan Athletic for Lillibet, aged four, and six-year-old Archie was gifted a Brighton and Hove Albion top.

When he chatted to Grace Tutt, 13, from Sevenoaks – who is wheelchair-bound after a bus crash, the Special Recognition winner turned the tables after his flurry of questions and asked the duke for Netflix recommendations.

Harry said he and wife Meghan, who live in California after stepping down as working royals, watch political thriller Hostage together and he also enjoys the reality TV show Love Is Blind.

In an interview with a past WellChild winner who is hoping to break into television, Harry marked the 20th anniversary of the awards by saying: “I have always said for many years that I still have a child inside of me, and I think all of us do, and being amongst these kids brings that out of me.

“I think out of all of the qualities that these kids have, without question, their resilience – top still.”