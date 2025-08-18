Quarter of parents sacrifice food or heating to afford school uniform – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than one in four parents will go without food or heating to afford school uniform, a survey has suggested.

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-age children in England found nearly half (45%) use credit cards to pay for uniform, while more than a third (34%) use ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes, such as Klarna, to cover costs.

Nearly half (47%) of parents are worried about the cost of buying uniform for the start of the school year, according to the poll for charity Parentkind.

The Education Secretary has called on schools to reduce the number of branded items of uniform they require ahead of an incoming change in the law.

Speaking ahead of the new term, Bridget Phillipson said no family should have to choose between “putting food on the table” and buying school uniform.

Her comments come as a survey, carried out by Censuswide between July 31 and August 7, found 29% of parents said they will go “without heating or eating” to pay for school uniform.

Nearly a third (31%) of parents said they were likely to go into debt to buy school uniform.

The poll – of parents of children aged four to 15 who attend state schools in England – found that 46% said they make personal sacrifices and “go without” to pay for school uniform.

The Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill includes a proposal to cap the number of branded uniform items schools in England can require.

The Bill, which is currently being considered in the House of Lords, plans to require all schools in England to reduce the number of compulsory branded uniform items to three, plus a branded tie for secondary and middle schools.

It is due to come into force from September 2026, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

But schoolwear retailers have warned that the cap could increase costs for families as they say it could mean parents spend more on replacing lower-quality items which might not last as long as branded items.

Meanwhile, Katharine Birbalsingh, headteacher of Michaela Community School in Brent in north-west London, has suggested that a cap on branded school uniform items could hamper teachers’ efforts to improve behaviour.

The poll found that 85% of parents believe schools could cut costs by reducing the number of branded school uniform items they require.

Nearly three in four (73%) parents said they would be better off financially if schools reduced the number of branded items, while 61% said it would make their lives easier.

Overall, 86% of parents who were surveyed said they believed the number of branded school uniform items makes “no difference” to how well-behaved children are at school.

Ms Phillipson said: “School uniform matters, but it shouldn’t break the bank.

“No family should have to choose between putting food on the table and buying a new blazer.

“Parents have told us they want fewer costly branded items and that’s exactly what we’re delivering.

“Schools can help ease the pressure on families right now by reducing the number of branded items they require.

“Our plan for change is keeping more money in the pockets of hardworking families, so the back-to-school shop doesn’t push parents into debt and children can focus on their education, not their outfit.”

Jason Elsom, chief executive of Parentkind, said: “Parents have faced the crushing cost of sending their children to school for far too long. For many families the bills soar into the thousands every year, covering uniforms, books, stationery, trips, laptops and travel.

“These reforms are the first real step towards ending that injustice.

“Limiting branded school uniform items will make a difference straight away.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It’s important to remember that many schools already do a lot to ensure that their uniform is as affordable as possible for families – and recent feedback from NAHT members shows that further changes are already being made.”

He said schools are increasingly relaxing or changing their rules – including limiting branded items or making them optional – to keep costs down.

Mr Whiteman added: “We have also heard from schools allowing trainers instead of shoes, as they can be cheaper and used for PE as well as every day, and uniform lists being made gender neutral so clothes can be passed down for siblings.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Schools are acutely conscious of the financial pressures on families and the need to keep the cost of uniforms to a minimum.

“Most school leaders already take measures to ensure that is the case.

“We support the intention behind the Government’s plans to limit the number of branded items, but have suggested that a cap on the cost of uniforms might be a better way of achieving this policy aim.”