Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Flights halted as IT issue hits air traffic control at Edinburgh Airport

A spokesman said the airport is working to resolve the problem.

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 05 December 2025 05:33 EST
Edinburgh Airport flights have been suspended (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh Airport flights have been suspended (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Flights at Edinburgh Airport have been suspended following an IT issue with its air traffic control provider.

The airport said teams are working to resolve the issue “as soon as possible”.

The issue was reported on Friday morning.

In a statement, Edinburgh Airport said: “Due to an IT issue with our air traffic control provider, no flights are currently operating from Edinburgh Airport.

“Teams are working on the issue and aim to resolve as soon as possible.

Passengers should contact their airline for the latest information on their flight.”

It is understood the issue is not linked to the Cloudflare outage.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in