Scottish flights cancelled due to Heathrow closure following substation fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights from Scotland to Heathrow have been cancelled following a fire at an electrical substation which has led to the closure of the London airport.

Aberdeen and Glasgow airports said all flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled for the remainder of Friday.

Edinburgh Airport has advised any British Airways passengers not to travel to the airport following the disruption at Heathrow.

More than 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow Airport will be disrupted on Friday because of the closure.

AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton (AGS) airports, said all flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled for the remainder of Friday.

“Our airports are operating as normal apart from all flights to and from London Heathrow which have been cancelled for the remainder of the day,” a spokesperson said.

“Any passenger scheduled to fly to Heathrow should contact their airline directly before travelling to the airport.”

Glasgow and Aberdeen Airport posted the same message on X, which stated: “Heathrow Airport (LHR) is closed today due to a significant power outage.

“We advise all passengers travelling to LHR to check with their airline before heading to the airport, as all flights to Heathrow have been cancelled.”

Edinburgh Airport said: “Due to temporary closure of Heathrow Airport, all British Airways passengers are being advised not to travel to Edinburgh Airport and to contact British Airways for further information.

“Flights with other airlines to other London airports are currently operating as normal.”

The airport added it has not been asked to take any diverted flights.

Edinburgh Airport said that British Airways flights to London City Airport are running as normal.

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) advised all travellers due to fly via Heathrow on Friday to check with their airline or travel agent as soon as possible following the airport’s unexpected closure.

An SPAA spokesperson said: “Heathrow is a vital connection point for travellers from Scotland heading to destinations around the world.

“Today’s closure is causing severe disruption and the situation is changing rapidly. Travellers with connecting flights – particularly those heading long haul – should not assume that their journey will go ahead as planned.

“When things go wrong, having a travel agent on your side can make all the difference.

“We’re hearing from SPAA members across Scotland who are working hard behind the scenes today to rebook clients, secure alternative routes and ensure minimal disruption to travel plans. If you’ve booked through a professional agent, you’re not facing the stress alone.”

Thousands of homes were left without power and more than 100 people were evacuated after a transformer within the North Hyde electrical substation caught fire in west London.

Heathrow, which is supplied by the affected substation, said it was among those impacted by the power outage.

Online flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the closure would affect more than 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow.

This includes 679 scheduled to land and 678 due to take off from the airport.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.23pm on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.