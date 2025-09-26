Former Lib Dem leader Ming Campbell dies aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Menzies Campbell, former leader of the Liberal Democrats, has died at the age of 84.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey described Lord Campbell of Pittenweem – known as Ming – as “a dedicated public servant, a tireless champion for Fife, St Andrews and the UK, and a true Liberal giant”.

Lord Campbell, who grew up in Glasgow, represented his constituency of North East Fife for almost three decades before taking his seat in the upper chamber in 2015.

He was also known for being a keen sprinter, with the former Olympic athlete holding the British 100 metres record between 1967 and 1974.

Lord Campbell died peacefully in London, with some of his final days spent watching the Liberal Democrats Party Conference, the party said.

Sir Ed paid tribute to his “incredibly warm and caring friend and colleague”.

He said: “With a parliamentary career spanning five decades, Ming Campbell was a dedicated public servant, a tireless champion for Fife, St Andrews and the UK, and a true Liberal giant.

“He was the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on foreign affairs when the world changed on 9/11, and his principled leadership opposing the Iraq War was a mark of his morality, courage and wisdom. He spoke up for what was right, even when it was hard.

“Like so many of us, I benefited greatly from Ming’s advice and guidance over the many years we worked closely together. But more than that, he was an incredibly warm and caring friend and colleague, with such generosity and humour.

“Ming was always great company – whether talking about sport with the authority of a captain of Britain’s athletics team and a British 100m record-holder, or asking about you and your family, when he would always pass on kind thoughts from his wife, Elspeth – his rock.

“All of us in the Liberal Democrat family and beyond will miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with all who loved him.”

Lord Campbell’s grandson Gregor Grant-Suttie described him as “a rare breed of Scotsman”.

He added: “Ming achieved a lot through his life, across sport, law and politics. But the myriad of accolades and awards he collected in his professional life paled in comparison to his achievements as a husband, father figure, grandfather, and friend.”

Former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair said Lord Campbell was “one of the most honourable and decent people in politics, liked and respected across the political spectrum”.

“He was a true Liberal who supported the New Labour government through its constitutional reforms, was a staunch advocate of multilateral institutions and was a colleague you could trust and work with,” he said.

“My sincere condolences to his family.”

Lord Purvis of Tweed, who leads the party in the upper chamber, said Lord Campbell was a “hugely important” part of the group.

“Ming was a fighter and a campaigner all of his life – whether that was on the sports track, in the court room, the House of Commons or the House of Lords,” he said.

He added: “For those of us in Scottish Liberalism, Ming was a true inspiration.

“Public life will be much the poorer without his contributions. Today we are all desperately sad that we have lost a friend and we will always remember him and the good that he has brought to our lives.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney wrote on X: “I am very sorry to hear of the death of Ming Campbell.

“He was a formidable, and courteous political leader who served the people of NE Fife with devotion. He was a strong voice for establishing a Scottish Parliament.”

Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, said: “In North East Fife, Ming was and remained a significant figure. His contributions to our communities, to the University of St Andrews, as well as to Scotland and the UK were immeasurable.

“Although he found the passing of his beloved Elspeth difficult, rather than retreat, until the last weeks of his life, he was still travelling to London to contribute in the House of Lords. After a long career of public service, I am sure he would have had it no other way.

“I will miss his wise counsel and our regular chats in Parliament which always kept me on my toes.”

Former prime minister Gordon Brown said Britain has “lost a decent, compassionate, always courteous leader with whom it was always a pleasure to work”.

He added: “I remember him as a fellow Fife MP and a friend who was always great to work with cross party lines, who shared a strong sense of social justice and a belief in international co-operation.

“He will be remembered too for his kindness and humanity, always generous to other people, always considerate in giving his advice and in listening to the advice of others.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I was saddened to hear about the death of Lord Campbell of Pittenweem – Menzies or Ming – who I served alongside in the House of Commons for many years when he was MP for North East Fife.

“He was so kind, principled, incredibly active, and held with respect and esteem by all parties.

“I feel lucky that he was a friend to me and my father, Doug Hoyle, who he worked with on some major inquiries serving on the trade and industry committee. My thoughts go to his family.”