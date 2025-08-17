EasyJet launches cabin crew recruitment drive targeting young people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airline easyJet is launching a new cabin crew recruitment drive – targeting young people who are not in employment, education or training.

The airline is set to take on almost 1,000 new cabin crew for 2026, and is encouraging young adults and school leavers to consider applying.

New research commissioned by easyJet of 2,000 16 to 24-year-olds showed there were still misconceptions around the role of cabin crew which prevented them from pursuing it as a career.

More than nine in 10 of those surveyed were unaware there are no minimum educational qualifications required to apply for the job, with two in three believing they would be under-qualified for cabin crew training.

As a result, almost nine in 10 said they had never considered a career working for an airline.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: “We want to show young people that being cabin crew is more than just a job – it’s a career filled with variety, teamwork and opportunity, which has so much to offer to so many people as well as offering a pathway to progress in working within our wider industry too.

“If you have enthusiasm, people skills and a willingness to learn something new, our taster sessions could be the perfect first step towards a new opportunity.”

Aviation minister Mike Kane said: “It’s fantastic to see British firm easyJet investing in our young people, encouraging and inspiring them into careers in aviation.

“We are determined to break down barriers to opportunity in the UK to deliver our Plan for Change so everyone can pursue and progress in rewarding careers.”