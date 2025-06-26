Eastleigh bus crash live: Multiple school students injured after double-decker crashes into River Itchen
Hampshire Constabulary said 14 people were treated at the scene and three were taken to hospital
Three “high-priority” patients have been rushed to hospital after a double decker bus carrying students crashed into a river.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Thursday morning after a bus carrying students from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College in Hampshire came off the road.
The Blustar bus ended up in the River Itchen at Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh at 10:07am. Three people have been taken to hospital and 14 others were treated at the scene.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said that it scrambled two helicopters and five ambulances to the scene, with three patients taken to hospital and 14 treated at the scene with less serious injuries.
The spokesman said: “We’re continuing to support and assess patients on scene. All patients have been removed from the bus. Three high priority patients are being taken to hospital. Around 14 with less serious injuries are being treated on scene.”
A spokesperson for Hampshire fire service also confirmed it was on the scene, with fire crews from Eastleigh, St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and Portchester all in attendance.
College releases statement after incident
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College posted on Facebook that an incident centre had been set up for parents and it was “working closely” with police.
It states: “We are aware of an incident involving the College 607 Bus. College staff are working closely with the police to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.
“We ask that people do not attend the actual scene. For concerned parents, an incident centre has been established at The Hub at Bishopstoke.
“An officer and college staff will be available at The Hub to provide updates and address any questions you may have.”
Two helicopters and five ambulances sent to scene
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said that it scrambled two helicopters and five ambulances to the scene, with three patients taken to hospital and 14 treated at the scene with less serious injuries.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We have sent multiple units to the incident including five ambulances, two helicopters, and specialist response units.
“We’re continuing to support and assess patients on scene. All patients have been removed from the bus. Three high priority patients are being taken to hospital. Around 14 with less serious injuries are being treated on scene.”
Three in hospital after double-decker bus carrying students crashes into Hampshire river
Three “high-priority” patients have been rushed to hospital after a double decker bus carrying students crashed into a river.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Thursday morning after a bus carrying students from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College in Hampshire came off the road.
The Blustar bus ended up in a river at Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh at 10:07am. Three people have been taken to hospital and 14 others were treated at the scene.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments