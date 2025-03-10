Oil tanker crew ‘safe and accounted for’ after jet fuel released in collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The crew of an oil tanker are “safe and accounted for” after jet fuel was released during a crash with a cargo ship in the North Sea, a maritime company has said.

Crowley, which manages the Stena Immaculate, said there were “multiple explosions onboard” when the vessel suffered a ruptured cargo tank.

More than 30 casualties have been brought ashore so far after the collision off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday morning.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said he understood that only one person was in hospital.

Footage from the scene shows clouds of black smoke billowing into the air.

The statement from Crowley read: “At approximately 10am on March 10, 2025, while anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull, United Kingdom, the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the container ship Solong.

“The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision. A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reported released.

“The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for.

“Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel.

“Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.”

So far, 32 casualties have been brought ashore, a port boss said.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am involving US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate and Portuguese-registered container ship Solong.

The American tanker was at anchor, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.

Tory MP Mr Stuart said: “Like many people across Beverley and Holderness and beyond, I’ve been watching the images from off the coast of Withernsea with a great deal of concern.

“I’ve now spoken with the Transport Secretary and I understand that only one person is in hospital.

“The other 36 mariners across both crews are safe and accounted for.

“While we will be thankful that everyone has been brought ashore, I continue to be concerned about the potential ecological impact.”

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, told the PA news agency 13 casualties were initially brought in on a Windcat 33 vessel, followed by another 10 on a harbour pilot boat and nine on another pilot’s vessel.

Mr Boyers said he had been told there was “a massive fireball”, adding: “It’s too far out for us to see – about 10 miles – but we have seen the vessels bringing them in.

“They must have sent a mayday out – luckily there was a crew transfer vessel out there already.

“Since then there has been a flotilla of ambulances to pick up anyone they can find.”

The casualties’ conditions remain unclear.

Footage of the incident showed at least one vessel on fire, with clouds of black smoke coming out of the oil tanker.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops.

“I want to thank all emergency service workers involved for their continued efforts in responding to the incident.”

A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it has deployed investigators to Grimsby.

She added: “Our team of inspectors and support staff are gathering evidence and undertaking a preliminary assessment of the accident to determine our next steps.”

An RNLI spokesman said: “Four lifeboat crews have been called to an incident off the East Yorkshire coast this morning.

“At 10.20am, HM Coastguard tasked Bridlington, Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe and Skegness lifeboats to support their response to two vessels that were reported to have been in collision with each other.

“There were reports that a number of people had abandoned the vessels following a collision and there were fires on both ships.

“By 11.40am, Cleethorpes had been stood down while Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Skegness continued to support search and rescue efforts.

“The incident is ongoing with the RNLI and HM Coastguard working together.”