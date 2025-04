‘Major incident’ declared after home explosion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major incident has been declared following an explosion at a home in Nottinghamshire.

Nearby homes in Worksop have been evacuated as fire crews and the East Midlands Ambulance Service work to account for all residents.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received its first report about the incident in John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday.

“This has now been declared a major incident, and we are likely to be on scene throughout the night and even into Sunday morning, owing to the significant damage to the building,” a statement from the service said.

The nearby Crown Place Community Centre was opened as a place of safety for residents and officers remained on scene to provide assistance, officials said.

Images circulated on social media appeared to show a destroyed terraced house, and people have reported hearing a loud bang.

The entire length of the house looks to have been wrecked, with bricks covering part of the street in front, in a video of the scene shared on Facebook.

On X, formerly Twitter, one person asked at around 8.06pm: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang /explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago”?

A Facebook user posted at about 8.10pm: “I was driving back from Mass this evening, just turned into Gladstone Street from Gateford Road, when there was a terrific bang, like a very loud firework! I thought the back end had blown off my car.

“A house in John Street has had, presumably, a gas explosion!”

The public is asked to avoid the area.