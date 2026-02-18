DWP pays out £35m in Cold Weather Payments – how to check your area
Over £35 million has been spent on the scheme this year
Nearly 1.5 million households have received a one-off payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) following the freezing cold temperatures experienced across the UK experienced in the first weeks of 2026.
Over £35 million has been spent on the scheme this year, the department has confirmed, as millions receive their cold weather payment of £25 or £50.
Areas across the nation were battered by strong winds, snow and temperatures as low as -12C in January, with difficult conditions continuing into February.
To help support people during the cold snap, the DWP ran its cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households. The is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature of an area is at or below zero degrees.
Here are the affected postcode areas that have seen a payment triggered to date:
In Northern Ireland, postcodes where payment has been triggered are: BT24, BT25, BT26, BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33, and BT34.
Work and pensions secretary, Pat McFadden, said: “This support is a lifeline for vulnerable households when temperatures plummet.
“Combined with our wider cost of living support – including a higher National Living Wage, £150 off energy bills, and a £300 Winter Fuel Payment for over nine million pensioners - these measures are making a real difference to households across the country.”
When will I receive my cold weather payment?
Those eligible will get the payment automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account they receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period, with the payment reference “DWP CWP”.
This should now have passed for all payments, but those who believe they are eligible but have not received the payment should contact the DWP.
Am I eligible for a cold weather payment?
Those eligible for the cold weather payment must receive at least one of the following:
- Pension credit
- Income support
- Income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA)
- Income-related employment and support allowance (ESA)
- Universal credit
- Support for mortgage interest
Those who are not receiving pension credit will also typically need to have a health condition, caring responsibilities, or young or disabled children.
They must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures.
The DWP relies on Met Office equipment to measure temperatures across all eligible UK postcodes. Those who disagree with the judgement are able to appeal directly to the department.
Although the affected areas cover parts of Scotland, those living in the country will not receive a cold weather payment. The Scottish government has replaced the scheme with its annual winter heating payments.
Full list of eligible postcodes
A total of 17 out of the Met Office’s 71 weather stations triggered the payment during the week ending 9 January, 14 of them for the first time this winter.
The highest number of payments (241,000) was triggered by the station at Rostherne in Cheshire, covering people living in much of east Cheshire and southern Greater Manchester.
Some 136,000 payments were triggered by the weather station at Morpeth in Northumberland, covering many people across the county as well as much of Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead and Sunderland.
Below is the full list of over 700 postcodes eligible for the cold weather payment:
Two payments (£50):
- CA9: Alston
- CA10: Penrith
- CA11: Penrith
- CA12: Keswick
- CA16: Appleby-in-Westmorland
- CA17: Kirkby Stephen
- DG14: Annan
- LA8: Kendal
- LA9: Kendal
- LA10: Sedbergh
- LA21: Grange-over-Sands
- LA22: Ambleside
- LA23: Windermere
- NE19: Wooler
- NE47: Hexham
- NE48: Bardon Mill
- NE49: Haltwhistle
- TD9: Hawick
- CO9: Halstead
- SG5: Hitchin
- SG6: Letchworth Garden City
- SG7: Baldock
- SG8: Royston
- SG9: Buntingford
- SG10: Much Hadham
- SG11: Ware
- SG15: Arlesey
- SG16: Henlow
- SG17: Shefford
- SG18: Biggleswade
- SG19: Sandy
One payment (£25):
- AL1: St Albans
- AL2: St Albans
- AL3: St Albans
- AL4: St Albans
- AL5: Harpenden
- AL6: Welwyn
- AL7: Welwyn Garden City
- AL8: Welwyn Garden City
- AL9: Hatfield
- AL10: Hatfield
- BB4: Rossendale
- BB8: Colne
- BB9: Nelson
- BB10: Burnley
- BB11: Burnley
- BB12: Burnley
- BB18: Barnoldswick
- BD1: Bradford
- BD2: Bradford
- BD3: Bradford
- BD4: Bradford
- BD5: Bradford
- BD6: Bradford
- BD7: Bradford
- BD8: Bradford
- BD9: Bradford
- BD10: Bradford
- BD11: Bradford
- BD12: Bradford
- BD13: Queensbury
- BD14: Clayton
- BD15: Allerton
- BD16: Bingley
- BD17: Shipley
- BD18: Shipley
- BD19: Cleckheaton
- BD20: Keighley
- BD21: Keighley
- BD22: Keighley
- BN5: Henfield
- BN6: Hassocks
- BN44: Steyning
- CB8: Newmarket
- CB9: Haverhill
- CO1: Colchester
- CO2: Colchester
- CO3: Colchester
- CO4: Colchester
- CO5: Colchester
- CO6: Colchester
- CO7: Colchester
- CO8: Bures
- CO10: Sudbury
- CO11: Manningtree
- CO12: Harwich
- CO13: Frinton-on-Sea
- CO14: Walton-on-the-Naze
- CO15: Clacton-on-Sea
- CO16: Clacton-on-Sea
- DE4: Matlock
- DE6: Ashbourne
- DE45: Bakewell
- EN6: Potters Bar
- GU5: Guildford
- GU6: Cranleigh
- HD3: Huddersfield
- HD7: Huddersfield
- HD8: Huddersfield
- HD9: Holmfirth
- HP1: Hemel Hempstead
- HP2: Hemel Hempstead
- HP3: Hemel Hempstead
- HP4: Berkhamsted
- HP5: Chesham
- HP6: Amersham
- HP7: Amersham
- HP8: Chalfont St Giles
- HP9: Beaconsfield
- HP10: High Wycombe
- HP11: High Wycombe
- HP12: High Wycombe
- HP13: High Wycombe
- HP14: High Wycombe
- HP15: Hazlemere
- HP16: Great Missenden
- HP17: Aylesbury
- HP18: Aylesbury
- HP19: Aylesbury
- HP20: Aylesbury
- HP21: Aylesbury
- HP22: Aylesbury
- HP23: Tring
- HP27: Princes Risborough
- HX1: Halifax
- HX2: Halifax
- HX3: Halifax
- HX4: Halifax
- HX5: Elland
- HX6: Sowerby Bridge
- HX7: Hebden Bridge
- IP1: Ipswich
- IP2: Ipswich
- IP3: Ipswich
- IP4: Ipswich
- IP5: Ipswich
- IP6: Ipswich
- IP7: Ipswich
- IP8: Ipswich
- IP9: Ipswich
- IP10: Ipswich
- IP11: Felixstowe
- IP12: Woodbridge
- IP13: Woodbridge
- IP14: Stowmarket
- IP15: Aldeburgh
- IP16: Leiston
- IP17: Saxmundham
- IP18: Southwold
- IP19: Halesworth
- IP20: Harleston
- IP21: Eye
- IP22: Diss
- IP23: Eye
- IP29: Bury St Edmunds
- IP30: Bury St Edmunds
- IP31: Bury St Edmunds
- IP32: Bury St Edmunds
- IP33: Bury St Edmunds
- LS21: Otley
- LS29: Ilkley
- LU1: Luton
- LU2: Luton
- LU3: Luton
- LU4: Luton
- LU5: Dunstable
- LU6: Dunstable
- LU7: Leighton Buzzard
- ME6: Snodland
- ME14: Maidstone
- ME15: Maidstone
- ME16: Maidstone
- ME17: Maidstone
- ME18: West Malling
- ME19: West Malling
- ME20: Aylesford
- OL13: Bacup
- OL14: Todmorden
- OX9: Thame
- OX10: Wallingford
- OX33: Oxford
- OX39: Chinnor
- OX44: Oxford
- OX49: Watlington
- RG9: Henley-on-Thames
- RH1: Redhill
- RH2: Reigate
- RH3: Betchworth
- RH4: Dorking
- RH5: Ockley
- RH6: Horley
- RH7: Lingfield
- RH8: Oxted
- RH9: Godstone
- RH10: Crawley
- RH11: Crawley
- RH12: Horsham
- RH13: Horsham
- RH14: Billingshurst
- RH15: Burgess Hill
- RH16: Haywards Heath
- RH17: Haywards Heath
- RH18: Forest Row
- RH19: East Grinstead
- RH20: Pulborough
- S32: Hope Valley
- S33: Hope Valley
- S36: Sheffield
- SG1: Stevenage
- SG2: Stevenage
- SG3: Knebworth
- SG4: Hitchin
- SG12: Ware
- SG13: Hertford
- SG14: Hertford
- SK13: Glossop
- SK17: Buxton
- SK22: High Peak
- SK23: High Peak
- SL7: Marlow
- SL8: Bourne End
- SL9: Gerrards Cross
- ST8: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST9: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST10: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST11: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST13: Leek
- TN1: Tunbridge Wells
- TN2: Tunbridge Wells
- TN3: Tunbridge Wells
- TN4: Tunbridge Wells
- TN5: Wadhurst
- TN6: Crowborough
- TN7: Hartfield
- TN8: Edenbridge
- TN9: Tonbridge
- TN10: Tonbridge
- TN11: Tonbridge
- TN12: Tonbridge
- TN13: Sevenoaks
- TN14: Sevenoaks
- TN15: Sevenoaks
- TN16: Westerham
- TN17: Cranbrook
- TN18: Cranbrook
- TN19: Etchingham
- TN20: Mayfield
- TN22: Uckfield
- TN27: Ashford
- WD3: Rickmansworth
- WD4: Kings Langley
- WD5: Abbots Langley
- WD6: Borehamwood
- WD7: Radlett
- WD17: Watford
- WD18: Watford
- WD19: Watford
- WD23: Bushey
- WD24: Watford
- WD25: Watford
- BD23: Skipton
- BD24: Settle
- CB1: Cambridge
- CB2: Cambridge
- CB3: Cambridge
- CB4: Cambridge
- CB5: Cambridge
- CB6: Ely
- CB7: Ely
- CB10: Saffron Walden
- CB11: Saffron Walden
- CB21: Cambridge
- CB22: Cambridge
- CB23: Cambridge
- CB24: Cambridge
- CB25: Cambridge
- CF37: Pontypridd
- CF38: Pontypridd
- CF39: Porth
- CF40: Tonypandy
- CF41: Pentre
- CF42: Treorchy
- CF43: Ferndale
- CF44: Aberdare
- CF45: Mountain Ash
- CF46: Treharris
- CF47: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF48: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF81: Bargoed
- CF82: Ystrad Mynach
- CF83: Caerphilly
- CM1: Chelmsford
- CM2: Chelmsford
- CM3: Chelmsford
- CM4: Ingatestone
- CM5: Ongar
- CM6: Dunmow
- CM7: Braintree
- CM8: Witham
- CM9: Maldon
- CM11: Billericay
- CM12: Billericay
- CM13: Brentwood
- CM14: Brentwood
- CM15: Brentwood
- CM16: Epping
- CM17: Harlow
- CM18: Harlow
- CM19: Harlow
- CM20: Harlow
- CM21: Sawbridgeworth
- CM22: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM23: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM24: Stansted
- CM77: Great Dunmow
- DH1: Durham
- DH6: Durham
- DH7: Durham
- DH8: Consett
- DH9: Stanley
- DL4: Shildon
- DL5: Newton Aycliffe
- DL8: Leyburn
- DL11: Richmond
- DL12: Barnard Castle
- DL13: Bishop Auckland
- DL14: Bishop Auckland
- DL15: Crook
- DL16: Spennymoor
- DL17: Ferryhill
- IP24: Thetford
- IP25: Thetford
- IP26: Thetford
- IP27: Brandon
- IP28: Mildenhall
- LD3: Brecon
- MK1: Milton Keynes
- MK2: Milton Keynes
- MK3: Milton Keynes
- MK4: Milton Keynes
- MK5: Milton Keynes
- MK6: Milton Keynes
- MK7: Milton Keynes
- MK8: Milton Keynes
- MK9: Milton Keynes
- MK10: Milton Keynes
- MK11: Milton Keynes
- MK12: Milton Keynes
- MK13: Milton Keynes
- MK14: Milton Keynes
- MK15: Milton Keynes
- MK16: Newport Pagnell
- MK17: Milton Keynes
- MK18: Buckingham
- MK19: Milton Keynes
- MK40: Bedford
- MK41: Bedford
- MK42: Bedford
- MK43: Bedford
- MK44: Bedford
- MK45: Bedford
- MK46: Olney
- NE18: Morpeth
- NE20: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE44: Prudhoe
- NE45: Stocksfield
- NE46: Corbridge
- NN1: Northampton
- NN2: Northampton
- NN3: Northampton
- NN4: Northampton
- NN5: Northampton
- NN6: Northampton
- NN7: Northampton
- NN8: Wellingborough
- NN9: Wellingborough
- NN10: Rushden
- NN11: Daventry
- NN12: Towcester
- NN13: Brackley
- NN29: Wellingborough
- NP4: Pontypool
- NP11: Newport
- NP12: Blackwood
- NP13: Abertillery
- NP22: Tredegar
- NP23: Ebbw Vale
- NP24: New Tredegar
- NP44: Cwmbran
- NR1: Norwich
- NR2: Norwich
- NR3: Norwich
- NR4: Norwich
- NR5: Norwich
- NR6: Norwich
- NR7: Norwich
- NR8: Norwich
- NR9: Norwich
- NR10: Norwich
- NR11: Norwich
- NR12: Norwich
- NR13: Norwich
- NR14: Norwich
- NR15: Norwich
- NR16: Norwich
- NR17: Attleborough
- NR18: Wymondham
- NR19: Dereham
- NR20: Dereham
- NR21: Fakenham
- NR22: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR23: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR24: Melton Constable
- NR25: Holt
- NR26: Sheringham
- NR27: Cromer
- NR28: North Walsham
- NR29: Great Yarmouth
- NR30: Great Yarmouth
- NR31: Great Yarmouth
- NR32: Lowestoft
- NR33: Lowestoft
- NR34: Beccles
- NR35: Bungay
- PE12: Spalding
- PE13: Wisbech
- PE14: Wisbech
- PE19: St Neots
- PE30: King’s Lynn
- PE31: King’s Lynn
- PE32: King’s Lynn
- PE33: King’s Lynn
- PE34: King’s Lynn
- PE35: Sandringham
- PE36: Hunstanton
- PE37: Swaffham
- PE38: Downham Market
- RM4: Romford
- TS21: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS28: Wingate
- TS29: Trimdon Station
- LL20: Llangollen
- LL21: Corwen
- LL23: Bala
- SY10: Oswestry
- SY15: Montgomery
- SY16: Newtown
- SY17: Caersws
- SY19: Llanidloes
- SY21: Welshpool
- SY22: Llanymynech
- CA1: Carlisle
- CA2: Carlisle
- CA3: Carlisle
- CA4: Carlisle
- CA5: Carlisle
- CA6: Carlisle
- CA7: Wigton
- CA8: Brampton
- DG16: Gretna
- BH1: Bournemouth
- BH2: Bournemouth
- BH3: Bournemouth
- BH4: Bournemouth
- BH5: Bournemouth
- BH6: Bournemouth
- BH7: Bournemouth
- BH8: Bournemouth
- BH9: Bournemouth
- BH10: Bournemouth
- BH11: Bournemouth
- BH12: Poole
- BH13: Poole
- BH14: Poole
- BH15: Poole
- BH16: Poole
- BH17: Poole
- BH18: Broadstone
- BH19: Swanage
- BH20: Wareham
- BH21: Wimborne
- BH22: Ferndown
- BH23: Christchurch
- BH24: Ringwood
- BH25: New Milton
- BH31: Verwood
- DT1: Dorchester
- DT2: Dorchester
- DT11: Blandford Forum
- SP6: Fordingbridge
- CW1: Crewe
- CW2: Crewe
- CW3: Crewe
- CW5: Nantwich
- CW12: Congleton
- SK10: Macclesfield
- SK11: Macclesfield
- ST1: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST2: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST3: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST4: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST5: Newcastle-under-Lyme
- ST6: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST7: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST12: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST14: Uttoxeter
- ST15: Stone
- ST16: Stafford
- ST17: Stafford
- ST18: Stafford
- ST19: Stafford
- ST20: Stafford
- ST21: Stafford
- CV36: Shipston-on-Stour
- GL54: Cheltenham
- GL55: Chipping Campden
- GL56: Moreton-in-Marsh
- OX7: Chipping Norton
- OX15: Banbury
- OX16: Banbury
- OX17: Banbury
- WR12: Broadway
- LD1: Llandrindod Wells
- LD2: Builth Wells
- LD4: Llangammarch Wells
- LD5: Knighton
- LD6: Rhayader
- LD7: Knighton
- LD8: Presteigne
- SA19: Llandovery
- SA20: Llandovery
- SY7: Craven Arms
- SY9: Bishops Castle
- SY18: Llanidloes
- BL0: Bury
- BL1: Bolton
- BL2: Bolton
- BL3: Bolton
- BL4: Bolton
- BL5: Bolton
- BL6: Bolton
- BL7: Bolton
- BL8: Bury
- BL9: Bury
- M24: Manchester
- M26: Manchester
- OL1: Oldham
- OL2: Oldham
- OL3: Oldham
- OL4: Oldham
- OL5: Mossley
- OL6: Ashton-under-Lyne
- OL7: Ashton-under-Lyne
- OL8: Oldham
- OL9: Oldham
- OL10: Heywood
- OL11: Rochdale
- OL12: Rochdale
- OL15: Littleborough
- OL16: Rochdale
- SK15: Stalybridge
- CW4: Holmes Chapel
- CW6: Tarporley
- CW7: Winsford
- CW8: Northwich
- CW9: Northwich
- CW10: Middlewich
- CW11: Sandbach
- M1: Manchester
- M2: Manchester
- M3: Manchester
- M4: Manchester
- M5: Salford
- M6: Salford
- M7: Salford
- M8: Manchester
- M9: Manchester
- M11: Manchester
- M12: Manchester
- M13: Manchester
- M14: Manchester
- M15: Manchester
- M16: Manchester
- M17: Manchester
- M18: Manchester
- M19: Manchester
- M20: Manchester
- M21: Manchester
- M22: Manchester
- M23: Manchester
- M25: Manchester
- M27: Manchester
- M28: Manchester
- M29: Manchester
- M30: Manchester
- M31: Manchester
- M32: Manchester
- M33: Sale
- M34: Manchester
- M35: Manchester
- M38: Manchester
- M40: Manchester
- M41: Manchester
- M43: Manchester
- M44: Manchester
- M45: Manchester
- M46: Manchester
- M50: Salford
- M90: Manchester
- PR7: Chorley
- SK1: Stockport
- SK2: Stockport
- SK3: Stockport
- SK4: Stockport
- SK5: Stockport
- SK6: Stockport
- SK7: Stockport
- SK8: Cheadle
- SK9: Wilmslow
- SK12: Stockport
- SK14: Hyde
- SK16: Dukinfield
- WA1: Warrington
- WA2: Warrington
- WA3: Warrington
- WA4: Warrington
- WA5: Warrington
- WA6: Frodsham
- WA7: Runcorn
- WA8: Widnes
- WA9: St Helens
- WA10: St Helens
- WA11: St Helens
- WA12: Newton-le-Willows
- WA13: Lymm
- WA14: Altrincham
- WA15: Altrincham
- WA16: Knutsford
- WN1: Wigan
- WN2: Wigan
- WN3: Wigan
- WN4: Ashton-in-Makerfield
- WN5: Wigan
- WN6: Wigan
- WN7: Leigh
- WN8: Skelmersdale
- SY1: Shrewsbury
- SY2: Shrewsbury
- SY3: Shrewsbury
- SY4: Shrewsbury
- SY5: Shrewsbury
- SY6: Church Stretton
- SY11: Oswestry
- SY12: Ellesmere
- SY13: Whitchurch
- TF1: Telford
- TF2: Telford
- TF3: Telford
- TF4: Telford
- TF5: Telford
- TF6: Telford
- TF7: Telford
- TF8: Ironbridge
- TF9: Market Drayton
- TF10: Newport
- TF11: Shifnal
- TF12: Broseley
- TF13: Much Wenlock
- LE15: Oakham
- NN14: Kettering
- NN15: Kettering
- NN16: Kettering
- NN17: Corby
- NN18: Corby
- PE1: Peterborough
- PE2: Peterborough
- PE3: Peterborough
- PE4: Peterborough
- PE5: Peterborough
- PE6: Peterborough
- PE7: Peterborough
- PE8: Peterborough
- PE9: Stamford
- PE15: March
- PE16: Chatteris
- PE26: Huntingdon
- PE27: St Ives
- PE28: Huntingdon
- PE29: Huntingdon
- BT24: Ballynahinch
- BT25: Dromore
- BT26: Hillsborough
- BT30: Downpatrick
- BT31: Castlewellan
- BT32: Banbridge
- BT33: Newcastle
- BT34: Newry
- SR7: Seaham
- SR8: Peterlee
- TS1: Middlesbrough
- TS2: Middlesbrough
- TS3: Middlesbrough
- TS4: Middlesbrough
- TS5: Middlesbrough
- TS6: Middlesbrough
- TS7: Middlesbrough
- TS8: Middlesbrough
- TS10: Redcar
- TS11: Redcar
- TS12: Saltburn-by-the-Sea
- TS13: Saltburn-by-the-Sea
- TS14: Guisborough
- TS17: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS18: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS19: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS20: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS22: Billingham
- TS23: Billingham
- TS24: Hartlepool
- TS25: Hartlepool
- TS26: Hartlepool
- TS27: Hartlepool
- YO13: Scarborough
- YO17: Malton
- YO18: Pickering
- YO21: Whitby
- YO22: Whitby
- YO62: York
- NE71: Wooler
- TD5: Kelso
- TD12: Coldstream
- TD15: Berwick-upon-Tweed
- DL1: Darlington
- DL2: Darlington
- DL3: Darlington
- DL6: Northallerton
- DL7: Northallerton
- DL9: Catterick Garrison
- DL10: Richmond
- TS9: Northallerton
- TS15: Yarm
- TS16: Eaglescliffe
- YO7: Thirsk
- DH2: Chester le Street
- DH3: Chester le Street
- DH4: Houghton le Spring
- DH5: Hetton-le-Hole
- NE1: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE2: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE3: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE4: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE5: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE6: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE7: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE8: Gateshead
- NE9: Gateshead
- NE10: Gateshead
- NE11: Gateshead
- NE12: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE13: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE15: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE16: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE17: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE21: Blaydon-on-Tyne
- NE22: Bedlington
- NE23: Cramlington
- NE24: Blyth
- NE25: Whitley Bay
- NE26: Whitley Bay
- NE27: Shiremoor
- NE28: Wallsend
- NE29: North Shields
- NE30: North Shields
- NE31: Hebburn
- NE32: Jarrow
- NE33: South Shields
- NE34: South Shields
- NE35: Boldon Colliery
- NE36: Boldon Colliery
- NE37: Washington
- NE38: Washington
- NE39: Rowlands Gill
- NE40: Ryton
- NE41: Wylam
- NE42: Prudhoe
- NE43: Stocksfield
- NE61: Morpeth
- NE62: Choppington
- NE63: Ashington
- NE64: Newbiggin-by-the-Sea
- NE65: Morpeth
- NE66: Alnwick
- NE67: Chathill
- NE68: Seahouses
- NE69: Bamburgh
- NE70: Belford
- SR1: Sunderland
- SR2: Sunderland
- SR3: Sunderland
- SR4: Sunderland
- SR5: Sunderland
- SR6: Sunderland
