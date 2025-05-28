Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne supports life-changing children’s charity in Morocco

The health clubs entrepreneur is in North Africa with his wife Nigora to support Operation Smile.

Tom Wilkinson
Wednesday 28 May 2025 08:11 EDT
Health clubs entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne is supporting the charity Operation Smile on its mission in Morocco (Operation Smile/PA)
Health clubs entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne is supporting the charity Operation Smile on its mission in Morocco (Operation Smile/PA)

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne is visiting Morocco with his wife Nigora in support of Operation Smile, a charity which provides free cleft lip and palate surgery for children.

The couple are there to witness the charity’s Women in Medicine programme and to meet the tiny patients and their families who are undergoing transformative operations.

The programme is carried out entirely by female medics and the health clubs entrepreneur met eight-month-old Zyad, who was about to undergo surgery on a cleft palate.

Bannatyne has been an ambassador for Operation Smile since 2013 and has previously visited its missions in the Philippines, Mexico, Vietnam and Ghana.

His chain of gyms has raised £45,000 for the charity over a week of events.

He said: “I am incredibly proud to support Operation Smile and witness the life-changing impact of these surgeries.

“The dedication and expertise of the medical teams provide hope and brighter futures for so many children.

“It was wonderful to meet Zyad before his operation and witness the transforming effect that Operation Smile has on children’s lives.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in