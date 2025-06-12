Man aged in his 60s arrested on suspicion of murder of Annie McCarrick
A house and garden in Clondalkin is to be technically and forensically examined as part of the investigation.
A man aged in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick, who went missing in Dublin more than 30 years ago.
The man is being detained at a Dublin Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A house and garden in Clondalkin, in west Dublin, is to be technically and forensically examined as part of the investigation.
Gardai said the current residents of the home are not connected with Ms McCarrick or her disappearance.
Ms McCarrick was 26 when she went missing on March 26 1993.
Originally from Long Island in New York, she had been living in Sandymount in Dublin.
In March 2023, gardai announced the missing person inquiry has been upgraded to a murder investigation and made a public appeal for information.
This is the first arrest made in the case.
The family of Ms McCarrick are being fully updated in relation to this investigation, gardai said.