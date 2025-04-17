UK develops gamechanging weapon that can down drone swarms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British troops have successfully taken down multiple drones in a groundbreaking trial of a new directed energy weapon, marking a significant advancement in counter-drone technology.

The exercise, conducted at a testing facility in west Wales, represents the largest counter-drone swarm operation undertaken by the British Army, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This innovative weapon, developed within the UK, utilizes invisible radio waves to disrupt and disable drone swarms, offering a potentially game-changing defence against increasingly sophisticated aerial threats. Further details about the technology remain scarce due to security concerns.

The weapon system demonstrator is a type of Radiofrequency Directed Energy Weapon (RF DEW) and has “proven capable of neutralising multiple targets simultaneously with near-instant effect”, the MoD said.

The Government has invested more than £40 million in RF DEW research and development to date, supporting 135 jobs in Northern Ireland and the South East of England.

The weapon uses high frequency radio waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside drones, causing them to crash or malfunction.

open image in gallery The weapon system demonstrator is a type of Radiofrequency Directed Energy Weapon (RF DEW) and has “proven capable of neutralising multiple targets simultaneously with near-instant effect”. (Ministry of Defence handout)

At an estimated cost of 10p per shot fired, if developed into operational service the MoD claims it could provide a cost-effective complement to traditional missile-based air defence systems.

RF DEW systems can defeat airborne targets at ranges of up to 1km and can be used against threats which cannot be jammed using electronic warfare.

Defence minister Maria Eagle said the experiment “exemplifies the strength of British innovation – driven by our home-grown industry, technology firms and scientific talent”.

She added: “We continue to strengthen our defence sector, adding more cutting-edge capabilities to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad, while making defence an engine for growth across our towns and cities.”

Successful experiments included the Army taking down two swarms of drones in a single engagement, and the project saw more than 100 drones being tracked, engaged and defeated using the weapon across all trials.

The MoD has further said the development of RF DEW systems could help to protect the UK from unidentified drones at security sensitive areas such as defence bases, and could play a role in preventing disruption at airports.