‘The world has changed’ say Ukrainians rallying outside Downing Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pro-Ukraine protesters outside Downing Street have expressed fear and hope in the face of a world that is “changing dramatically”.

More than a thousand people gathered on Whitehall while world leaders held talks less than a mile away on the war-torn nation’s security.

Urgent calls were made for European leaders to come together and find a path to peace following the angry public clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speakers repeatedly thanked the United Kingdom for its support after Sir Keir Starmer’s warm welcome to the Ukrainian president on Saturday.

A Ukrainian woman whose brother is serving on the front line told the PA news agency “we cannot rely on the US any more” and Europe needs to “stand up and to realise” that “we can survive without” America.

Speaking at the rally, Khrystyna Demenko, 32, said “we’re just speechless” to see “our president being bullied in the Oval Office”.

Seeing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “giving a very warm welcome” to the Ukrainian president gave her hope, but she said: “We’re still hoping for Europe to step up and actually to realise that, unfortunately, we have to protect ourselves within Europe, and we can’t rely on the US any more, because we obviously see how everything has changed in US politics.

“They want to isolate themselves and it looks like Trump is now being inspired by all dictators in this world.”

She added: “The news right now is just very heartbreaking, to see that the world is changing dramatically.”

A deal exchanging Ukrainian mineral rights for American military support was put on ice after the US and Ukrainian presidents’ fracas.

Donald Trump’s America is the driving force behind brokering a peace deal with Russia.

Protesters referenced Ukraine’s 1994 deal with the US, the UK and Russia that saw it dismantle its nuclear armaments in exchange for security assurances including a pledge to respect its borders.

Russia went on to annex Crimea in 2014.

Ms Demenko said: “We already signed something that has no power in 1994 and now we’ve been bent over to try to sign something that has no promises.

“That’s why we (are) afraid to sign the deal, and Zelensky actually represents the people of Ukraine – they’re not his personal views, that’s how we all feel.”

A woman who was leading the rally, wrapped in a yellow and blue flag and speaking through a microphone, said: “We’re in this situation because in 1994 we trusted, we gave up our nuclear weapons for a guarantee of peace, we were told in exchange for this we were going to receive our security, our sovereignty.”

She called for a deal “that punishes aggression”, does not reward it and secures Ukraine’s freedom and democracy.

A Ukrainian mother said she fears her dream of returning to Ukraine this summer now “may be crushed”.

She told PA: “I’m here because I’m really shocked about (the) last meeting with our president and Trump, it’s very sad for me and my country.

“I have a plan to come back to Ukraine this summer, but I’m not sure – maybe my dream will be crushed.”

Lesia Khomichak lives in London with her daughter, who she brought to the rally, and her son, but her husband and two other sons remain in Ukraine.

The mother had hoped the US would have been “a big support” but she said “now it’s all changed, all changed, but not changed Putin, Putin continues to be aggressive, he continues (to) attack my country – I think it’s not good, I’m totally sad.”