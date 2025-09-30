Gilruth ‘refusing to answer straightforward question’ on school toilet rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government’s new guidance on single-sex toilets in schools is “muddled” and has only “confused” things further, the Scottish Conservatives have claimed.

Tory MSP Pam Gosal accused the Education Secretary of failing to answer whether the updated guidance would still allow a trans pupil to use the toilet that fits their gender identity.

Douglas Ross, the former Scottish Tory leader, said Jenny Gilruth was “refusing to answer a very straightforward question”.

New guidance released by the Scottish Government on Monday stated that schools in Scotland should provide separate toilets for boys and girls on the basis of biological sex.

Schools were previously told pupils could use whichever toilet they felt most comfortable in.

At Holyrood on Tuesday, Ms Gosal urged Ms Gilruth to clarify whether a trans person could still use the toilet they feel most comfortable in.

She said: “Yesterday, the SNP Government published new guidance that was meant to give schools clarity about how boys and girls toilets and changing-room facilities should be provided.

“Yet instead of finally protecting single-sex spaces, the SNP’s muddled new guidance has confused matters further.”

Referring to media interviews after the guidance was published, Ms Gosal said Ms Gilruth had “repeatedly refused to state whether biological males could still use girls’ toilets and changing-rooms in our schools”.

She added: “Therefore, let me give the Cabinet Secretary the opportunity to answer a simple question on yes or no: can biological males who identify as women still use girls’ toilets under this guidance?”

Ms Gilruth said the Government has been “clear” that it accepts the Supreme Court’s ruling in April that the definition of a woman under equality law refers to biological women.

She added: “I also want to put on the record that, of course, under the 1967 regulations, our schools are already provided for in terms of toilets being provided for both boys and girls – that is stipulated in legislation at the current time.

“There is also a requirement in relation to accessible toilets more broadly, but I do think more broadly, as I alluded to in my previous response, presiding officer, the rights of all children and young people must be respected in our schools.

“It is also important to remember that transgender people represent 0.44% of the whole population in Scotland.

“Evidence also tells us that transgender young people have significantly worse educational and wellbeing outcomes than other pupils.

“They are much more at risk of bullying and they are more likely to leave education early, and are at risk of increased mental health and wellbeing concerns.

“We have updated the guidance in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, and, of course, I responded to the member’s point in relation to the law and the stipulation in relation to the point the member has raised in terms of single sex bases.”

Ms Gilruth was later pressed on the issue by Mr Ross, who said: “The Cabinet Secretary is refusing to answer a very straightforward question.

“Under this guidance, could a biological male use a female, single sex only toilet in his Scottish school?”

The Education Secretary said: “I think I alluded to in our response to the member’s colleague, in Scotland all schools are required to provide separate toilets for girls and for boys, as stipulated in law.

“In addition, the guidance also makes clear that councils should give careful consideration to the individual needs of transgender pupils in light of the school context and in light of their school.”