UK was ‘absolutely willing’ to support US in seizing Russian tanker – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK was “absolutely willing to step up” and support a US operation to seize a Russian flagged tanker in the North Atlantic, a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet has said, adding that doing so was in “our national interest”.

Douglas Alexander said the ship was “part of the shadow fleet that funds Russia’s war effort in Ukraine”.

He insisted it is “right and reasonable” that the UK works with its international allies – such as the US – to tackle Russian attempts at sanction busting, used to help fund the conflict in Ukraine.

The Scottish Secretary was speaking less than 24 hours after RAF surveillance aircraft and a naval supply ship, RFA Tideforce, provided assistance to the operation to capture the Marinera in the Atlantic on Wednesday following a request from the US.

As part of the operation, US special operations aircraft landed at Wick John O’Groats airport in the Scottish Highlands before flying further north.

But no British personnel took part in the boarding of the vessel, Defence Secretary John Healey stressed to MPs on Wednesday evening.

The Venezuelan-linked vessel, previously known as the Bella 1, was seized as it travelled north and eastwards through the waters between Iceland and Scotland.

Following the operation, the US military’s European Command posted on social media thanking the UK for its “unwavering support” in the operation.

Speaking about the operation on Thursday, Mr Alexander told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme the ship was designated a stateless vessel under international law, and it had turned off its transponders.

“This ship is part of the shadow fleet that funds Russia’s war effort in Ukraine,” the minister said.

“As a UK Government and as the United Kingdom, our national interest is served by avoiding the illegal fuelling of terrorism, of conflict and of misery, whether in Ukraine, the Middle East or anywhere else.

“So when we were asked by the United States to provide operation assistance, including basing an air surveillance support, we were absolutely willing to step up.

“I think it is right and reasonable we work with our allies to confront the attempt to sanction bust that we are witnessing from the Russians on a regular basis.”

He said authorities in the UK and elsewhere “continue to look to how we can close down those channels of financing that are funding Putin’s war machine”.

He added: “What we saw in the North Atlantic yesterday was just one of the practical actions being taken.”