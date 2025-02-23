Ukrainians gather in Dublin for third anniversary of Russian invasion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Ukrainians have marched through Dublin’s streets to mark three years since Russia’s invasion.

The crowd held signs criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as demonstrators thanked Ireland for hosting thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Relations between the US and Europe have been strained after Mr Trump launched hit out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

The US president called Ukraine’s leader a “dictator” and appeared to accuse Ukraine of starting the war as his officials met Russian officials to discuss ending the conflict.

On Sunday, hundreds of Ukrainians marched through Dublin city and chanted “Putin is dictator”, “Russia is the aggressor” and “thank you Ireland”.

Yuliia Alieksieieva from Kharkiv said they were using the third anniversary to draw attention to the war.

“Today we are together to remind the Europeans about our war and about Ukrainians, we need help from our European partners especially now because of Trump.”

She said of Mr Trump’s recent comments: “It’s terrible, we just want to stop him but we don’t know how and because of that we are here just to show we stand against this.

“To be honest, the Irish Government did a lot for Ukrainians and we just wanted to say thank you to the Irish Government for everything and to just show we appreciate everything.”

Maria Myrhorodska, from the Donetsk region, said she had been living in different cities in Ukraine for 10 years, and she has been in Ireland for the past three years.

“We’re trying to keep our territories and trying to keep the peace in places where it’s still possible, but Russia keeps getting closer to other cities,” she told the PA news agency.

“It’s very important to keep talking about the war and keep talking about Ukraine, and it’s really important to do something, because every day we are not getting stronger.”

Ruslana Mykhailovska, who was a vet in Ukraine and now works as an animal groomer in Ireland, said she could not focus on her future when rockets were being fired overhead.

“Today we are walking to remember that we want peace in Ukraine.

“We just want to feel freedom and come back to Ukraine, because we are here in Ireland and everywhere in the world because we can’t be in our home.”

Around 112,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the war broke out in February 2022, with an estimated quarter of those thought to have since left Ireland.

She said of Mr Trump: “We have to wait for a decision… unfortunately Trump (could) make a bad decision for Ukraine.”

During speeches at Merrion Square, Fianna Fail TD Sean O’Fearghail said a “genuine and sustainable” peace for Ukraine was needed.

“I had the opportunity to visit Ukraine. I had the opportunity to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, (Prime Minister) Denys Shmyhal and (parliamentary chairman) Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“I have to say this: Ukraine did not start the war. Zelensky is not a dictator. The people of Ukraine have reason to be proud that there are three leaders in their country, political novices, people who had no great experience of leadership, who when this monstrous war began, started by the evil Putin regime, Putin quite confidently expected that the leaders would run away.

“He got it wrong. They didn’t run away. They’re not running away now, and they won’t run away in the future.”

Nina Dinaieva of Ukrainian Crisis Centre in Ireland (UCCI) said Ukraine was “fighting evil” and “no matter how big it is, good will win”.

“There are no words to express our gratitude to Ireland. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The crowd broke into chants of “thank you Ireland” and people had tears in their eyes as speeches were given and the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

The father of Robert Deegan, a former Irish soldier who was killed while helping the Ukrainian army, addressed the crowd about his son’s death.

“I, as a father, just want this war to end,” he said, before saying “Slava Ukraini”.

John Farrelly, who is a part of a group of 50 people who have protested outside the Russian embassy every day since the war broke out, also addressed the crowd.

Musician Glen Hansard said he was attending the protest to show “solidarity, plain and simple”.