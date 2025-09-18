Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Donald Trump visits Sir Keir Starmer's country retreat Chequers for talks with the prime minister on the final day of his trip to the UK on Thursday, 18 September.

The US president’s unprecedented second state visit has been accompanied by Sir Keir announcing the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir overnight.

Talks between the two world leaders will culminate in a news conference on Thursday afternoon, which could overshadow the carefully-planned pageantry designed to reinforce the US and UK's special relationship.

Sir Keir is hosting Mr Trump at his grace and favour official residence as the UK continues attempts to woo the US.

The pair plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities.

Sir Keir will hope to focus on the strength of renewed transatlantic ties, with talks on trade, investment and foreign policy expected – but both sides are facing difficult questions.

The two leaders will face the press in a joint news conference, with some big and potentially awkward topics are expected to be raised, from Jeffrey Epstein to the UK’s stance on Israel.

Talks come after King Charles III and Mr Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the US and UK during speeches at a lavish state banquet in Windsor Castle last night.