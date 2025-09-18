Watch live: Trump meets Starmer at Chequers for crunch talks as US pledges $150bn investment
Watch live as Donald Trump visits Sir Keir Starmer's country retreat Chequers for talks with the prime minister on the final day of his trip to the UK on Thursday, 18 September.
The US president’s unprecedented second state visit has been accompanied by Sir Keir announcing the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir overnight.
Talks between the two world leaders will culminate in a news conference on Thursday afternoon, which could overshadow the carefully-planned pageantry designed to reinforce the US and UK's special relationship.
Sir Keir is hosting Mr Trump at his grace and favour official residence as the UK continues attempts to woo the US.
The pair plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities.
Sir Keir will hope to focus on the strength of renewed transatlantic ties, with talks on trade, investment and foreign policy expected – but both sides are facing difficult questions.
The two leaders will face the press in a joint news conference, with some big and potentially awkward topics are expected to be raised, from Jeffrey Epstein to the UK’s stance on Israel.
Talks come after King Charles III and Mr Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the US and UK during speeches at a lavish state banquet in Windsor Castle last night.
