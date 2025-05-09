Starmer to join European leaders in Kyiv for ‘coalition of the willing’ talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will join European leaders in Kyiv on Saturday for further talks on the so-called “coalition of the willing”.

The Prime Minister, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have called on Russia to “stop obstructing efforts” to secure a peace deal ahead of their trip to the Ukrainian capital.

It comes after US President Donald Trump called for “ideally” a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, and warned that if any pause in the fighting is not respected “the US and its partners will impose further sanctions”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Friday that he would be hosting leaders from the coalition that has been spearheaded by the UK and France, and said there is “serious work ahead”.

In a joint statement, Sir Keir, Mr Macron, Mr Tusk and Mr Merz said they “will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion”.

They added: “We reiterate our backing for President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace.

“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace.”

The leaders are expected to meet Mr Zelensky on Saturday morning, and are also due to pay respects to casualties of the war.

Later in the day, they are then scheduled to host a virtual meeting with other leaders to update on progress towards a force that Number 10 has said could “regenerate” Ukraine’s armed forces after a possible peace deal.

Military officers from around 30 countries have been involved in drawing up plans for the coalition which would provide a peacekeeping force in the event of a ceasefire being agreed between Russia and Ukraine.

The leaders have said they are “ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal”.

“We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come,” they added.

The meetings in Kyiv will come two weeks after Mr Zelensky had discussions with a number of world leaders – including Mr Trump and Sir Keir – on the fringes of Pope Francis’s funeral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 72-hour ceasefire on Thursday to coincide with celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

But his forces have continued offensive operations along the front line as well as air strikes on residential areas, according to Ukrainian officials.

American president Mr Trump said on Thursday that talks with Russia and Ukraine have continued.

“The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added: “Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions.”