UK-US trade deal is ‘done’, Donald Trump says as he meets Keir Starmer at G7
The Prime Minister said the completed deal “implements on car tariffs and aerospace”.
The UK-US trade deal has been signed and is “done”, US President Donald Trump said as he met with Sir Keir Starmer at the G7 summit.
The Prime Minister said the completed deal “implements on car tariffs and aerospace”, and described the agreement as a “sign of strength” between Britain and America.
In recent months, the UK has held a series of engagements aimed at securing a reduction in the tariffs Mr Trump imposed on Britain and the rest of the world on April 2.
Along with 10% tariffs on all British goods, the president imposed 25% levies on cars and steel.
He later increased the tariff on steel to 50%, but gave the UK a reprieve, keeping its rate at 25% until at least July 9.
Under the broad terms of last month’s agreement, the US will implement quotas that will effectively eliminate the tariff on British steel and reduce the tariff on UK vehicles to 10%.