Starmer warns of ‘risk of escalation’ following US strikes against Iran

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been calling for restraint and diplomacy but Donald Trump launched military action against Iran’s nuclear sites.

David Hughes
Sunday 22 June 2025 07:23 EDT
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says he is focusing on de-escalating the crisis in the Middle East (not pictured), ahead of bilateral talks at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Thursday June 19, 2025.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says he is focusing on de-escalating the crisis in the Middle East (not pictured), ahead of bilateral talks at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Thursday June 19, 2025. (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer warned there was a risk of the Middle East crisis spiralling beyond the region after Donald Trump ordered US planes and submarines to attack Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Prime Minister urged all sides to return to negotiations but said he had taken “all necessary measures” to protect British interests in the region if the conflict escalates.

There was no British involvement in the action but the Government was informed before the US strikes.

Tehran has threatened to retaliate and Mr Trump has warned of further US action if necessary, saying: “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”

Speaking at his Chequers country retreat, the Prime Minister said there was a “risk of escalation” adding: “That’s a risk to the region. It’s a risk beyond the region, and that’s why all our focus has been on de-escalating, getting people back around to negotiate what is a very real threat in relation to the nuclear programme.

“In relation to the UK, we were not involved in the attack. We were given due notice, as we would expect, as close allies to the US, and we have been moving assets to the region to make sure we’re in a position to protect our own interests, our personnel and our assets, and, of course, those of our allies.”

