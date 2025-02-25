Trump suggests it will be Europe that guarantees peace in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has suggested it will be Europe that ‘make[s] sure nothing happens” in Ukraine when it comes to security, after he said that Vladimir Putin would be happy to see peacekeeping forces on the ground in the event of a deal being struck to end the war.

The US’s role in any future deal is likely to be among the topics up for discussion later this week when Sir Keir Starmer heads to Washington for talks, after he reiterated his calls for a US “backstop” to any deal.

It will be Mr Trump’s second meeting with a European leader in days, following the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The transatlantic alliance on the conflict has been shaken in recent weeks by the President’s comments on Ukraine and attempts to secure a deal with Russia over Ukraine’s head.

Speaking from the White House about security guarantees alongside Mr Macron, the US President said: “Europe is going to make sure nothing happens.”

Earlier on, Mr Trump had said Mr Putin “will accept” peacekeepers. Sir Keir has previously said he would be willing to put British troops on the ground as part of security guarantees that could end the war.

Addressing reporters alongside Mr Macron, Mr Trump said of the Russian president’s reaction to peacekeepers in Ukraine: “Yeah, he will accept it.

“I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he’s not looking for world war.”

Earlier this month, Sir Keir wrote in The Daily Telegraph that the UK was “ready to play a leading role” in Ukraine’s defence and security.

“It also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,” he said.

“I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way”.

Russian officials have previously said that Moscow will not allow Nato or European troops to be deployed to Ukraine as peacekeepers.

Mr Trump also expressed hope that Volodymyr Zelensky could come to the US to sign a deal to give the US access to Ukraine’s critical minerals in the coming weeks.

Sir Keir has been urged to follow Mr Macron and be “firm and robust” with Mr Trump after the French leader appeared to correct the US President on an assertion about European aid to Kyiv.

Former first minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf told BBC’s Newsnight that the PM should “look at Macron’s performance” and “see that Macron was forceful, robust, firm when he had to be and at the same time, clearly had a good relationship and rapport with President Trump”.

Mr Yousaf said that nobody would be expecting a “Hugh Grant Love Actually moment”, referring to the film scene where a fictional British prime minister stands up to the US, but added: “We do need him to be robust around correcting Donald Trump and any of the inaccuracies should he repeat them, such as Zelensky being a dictator”.

Sir Keir avoided directly criticising the US leader last week after he called Mr Zelensky a “dictator”, but did back the president in a call in which he called him the “democratically elected leader” of Ukraine.

Sir Keir marked the third anniversary of the conflict on a call with other allies of Kyiv, telling them that Mr Putin “does not hold all the cards in this war”.

It was an apparent response to Mr Trump’s remarks last week that Russia has “the cards” in any peace talks because it has “taken a lot of territory”.

Separately, he told G7 leaders that “a US backstop will be vital to deter Russia from launching another invasion in just a few years’ time”.

Mr Trump has been demanding Europe spend more on defence and Sir Keir is also facing pressure to use this week’s trip to confirm a timeline to raise UK spending to 2.5% of GDP.

Elsewhere, the president of the Ukrainian World Congress told a London crowd that “no ally should pressure Ukraine to surrender”.

In a pre-recorded speech, Paul Grod told a Trafalgar Square vigil marking the third anniversary of the invasion that “you cannot negotiate with someone who is seeking to destroy you”.

The president of the international non-governmental organisation (NGO), which represents Ukrainian communities in more than 60 countries, described “the horrors, the systemic kidnapping, the torture, and the abuse of Ukraine’s most vulnerable, its children”.

“No tyrant can be allowed to redraw borders by force, no ally should pressure Ukraine to surrender,” he said.

“This is not a conflict where deals can be made, you cannot negotiate with someone who is seeking to destroy you.

“Today we face a troubling moment – for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the United States has begun to waver.

“This week the US refused to co-sponsor a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s war – this is unacceptable. Now more than ever the world must stand united, Ukraine’s fight is the world’s fight.”

On Monday night, the UN voted in favour of a Ukrainian resolution calling out Russian aggression while the US abstained on its competing resolution after European nations, led by France, amended it to make clear Russia was the aggressor. A Security Council vote on the original US draft saw Britain, France, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia abstain.

Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward warned the council: “If Russia is allowed to win, we will live in a world where might is right, where borders can be redrawn by force, where aggressors think they can act with impunity.”

Denmark’s deputy foreign minister Lotte Machon stressed peace negotiations should involve “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about European security without Europe”.

The UK marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion by unveiling new sanctions packages.

The Foreign Office announced 107 new designations that include 40 “shadow fleet” ships and 14 “new kleptocrats”, including Russian billionaire Roman Trotsenko, as part of the largest sanctions package since 2022.

North Korean officials involved in sending troops to fight for Russia, Kyrgyz bank OJSC Keremet and companies in China, Turkey and India that supply tools and goods to Russia’s military, were also listed.