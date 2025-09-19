Trump ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at Windsor Castle banquet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has said being with the “wonderful” King was the best part of his historic state visit to the UK, as he heaped praise on the royal family following the trip.

The US leader said he saw more paintings “than any human being has ever saw” and when asked what he ate at the Windsor Castle banquet staged in his honour, he said: “Whatever the hell they served us.”

Guests at the lavish event – attended by “the biggest people in the world” according to Mr Trump – were treated to Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, followed by organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus.

Mr Trump, who is known to have a sweet tooth, is likely to have enjoyed the dessert – a bombe glacee cardinal, which is a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria plums.

On Thursday evening, reporters asked Mr Trump about what he thought the best part of his visit to the UK was and he said: “I don’t know, I think just being with King Charles. He’s a wonderful guy.

“I got to know him very well. I knew him before but now I know him a little better.

“The artwork. I saw more paintings than any human being has ever saw and statues. But they treated us great. They treated our country great.

“I view that as being really respect for our country the way they did it because last night was beautiful.

“And we had the biggest people in the world there. That was respect for our country.”

Mr Trump was also asked if the First Lady enjoyed her time with the Princess of Wales after the two women hosted Scouts who received sandwiches made with honey from Kate’s beehive.

He replied: “She did. She thought she was great. I did too. I sat with her last night, Melania went with her today, she thought she was great. A very wonderful person. She went through a lot too – but hopefully that’s all gone.

“William is wonderful. And I knew Charles as a prince and now I know him as a king and he’s doing very well. It was a lovely trip and I thought the press was really nice.”