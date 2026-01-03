Trump says US will ‘run’ Venezuela until ‘safe transition’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said the US will “run” Venezuela until a “safe” transition of power can take place after carrying out strikes on the country and capturing its president.

The US president said Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been flown out of Caracas and indicted on “narco-terrorism” charges following the overnight operation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Britain had not been involved “in any way” in the attack and insisted he wanted to “establish the facts” as he refused to be drawn on whether the military action broke international law.

He said he wanted to talk to the US president, who he had not spoken to on Saturday morning after the strikes were carried out.

The operation followed months of pressure from Washington on the oil-rich South American nation, which Mr Trump said America would run until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” could take place.

“We don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years, so we are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” he told a news conference.

“And it has to be judicious, because that’s what we’re all about,” Mr Trump said.

“We want peace, liberty and justice for the great people of Venezuela, and that includes many from Venezuela that are now living in the United States and want to go back to their country, it’s their homeland.”

He said large American oil companies will also “go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country”.

Shortly before taking questions from media, the US president also shared an image on his Truth Social platform which he claimed showed the Venezuelan president “on board the USS Iwo Jima”.

In a statement via his spokesman, the UN secretary general voiced concerns that the rules of international law had not been respected.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Antonio Guterres, said: “The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region.

“Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent.

“The secretary-general continues to emphasise the importance of full respect – by all – of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected.

“The secretary-general calls on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law.”

The Prime Minister has faced calls from some opposition politicians to condemn the military action, but resisted doing so in remarks from Downing Street hours before the US president’s press conference.

“As you know, I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there,” he said.

“What I can say is that the UK was not involved in any way in this operation and as you’d expect we’re focusing on British national in Venezuela and working very closely with our embassy.”

Around 500 UK nationals are in the country and work is ongoing to “safeguard” them, Sir Keir said.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance to advise against all travel to the South American nation.

It said: “If you are a British national already living or travelling in Venezuela, you should shelter in place, but be prepared to change your plans quickly if necessary.

“Regularly review your departure options and make sure your travel documents are valid and accessible.

“You should have a ‘personal emergency plan’, including practical steps for leaving the country or staying safe during a crisis, that does not depend on support from the UK Government.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said “nobody will shed tears” over Nicolas Maduro being “removed”.

The Tory frontbencher said: “We have always strongly condemned Maduro’s brutal and repressive regime and the Conservative government did not consider Maduro’s administration as legitimate.

“Nobody will shed tears for him being removed.

“We await the full facts about the US operation which has removed Maduro and we want to see the Venezuelan people enjoy democratic norms and freedoms.

“This is clearly a very serious geopolitical moment.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Keir Starmer should condemn Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela.

“Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe.

“Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski claimed the US president believed he could “act with impunity”.

“The PM and Foreign Secretary should be condemning this illegal strike and breach of international human rights law,” he said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the US’s “unorthodox” military operation in Venezuela could prove a deterrent to future Russian and Chinese aggression.

In a post on X, he said: “The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.

“I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”