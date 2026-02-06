Irish eyes are smiling in Taylor Swift’s video for Opalite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson stars in Taylor Swift’s latest music video, which also features appearances from his countrymen Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton.

The video for the US pop star’s song Opalite was released on the Apple Music and Spotify streaming platforms on Friday afternoon.

Rumours of Gleeson’s participation in the project began after pictures of promotional billboards for the track appeared on social media a few hours before its release.

In the almost six-minute video, which Swift also directed, she and Gleeson play love interests dubbed ‘lonely woman’ and ‘lonely man’.

Before the release on Friday, the singer’s legion of fans had circulated a clip of the pair appearing together with Oscar-winning Cork actor Murphy on The Graham Norton Show in October.

During their interview, Swift complimented Gleeson’s performance in the sitcom The Paper, saying she “loved” the show.

Murphy then quipped: “It’s worth watching for Domhnall’s dancing alone”.

To which Gleeson replied: “I’m hoping to get into a Taylor Swift music video”.

This elicited an astonished and surprised look from the US singer.

In the video, talk show host Graham Norton plays a salesman, with Murphy appearing on billboards and advertisements and providing a voiceover.

Clips from the Graham Norton Show feature at the end of the video, including the exchange between Swift, Gleeson and Murphy.

The other guests on the episode – actresses Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi – also appear in the music video.

Opalite is the second single from the record-breaking album The Life Of A Showgirl, which was released on October 3.

The singer said she wrote it about her fiance NFL player Travis Kelce, whose birthstone is opal.

Swift brought her Eras Tour to Dublin win June 2024 when she played three sold-out gigs at the Aviva Stadium.