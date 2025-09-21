Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Balloons released in memory of young boy after remains found in search

Daniel Aruebose had been missing for several years but would have been seven years old if he was alive today.

Rebecca Black
Sunday 21 September 2025 14:20 EDT
(An Garda Siochana)

A vigil has been held for a young boy after human remains were found in a search for him in Co Dublin.

Daniel Aruebose had not been seen for several years, and would have been seven if he had lived.

Concerns for the boy were raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on August 29.

Last week, An Garda Siochana uncovered human skeleton remains after an extensive search of an area of open ground in the Donabate area, from September 1.

Gardai said they believed the remains belong to Daniel, ahead of formal identification and DNA analysis.

On Sunday crowds gathered for a vigil at Donabate Green.

Candles were lit, and blue and white balloons released in his memory.

Poems were read, and prayers said for Daniel.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in