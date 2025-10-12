Goldie Hawn says Diane Keaton left ‘memories beyond imagination’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goldie Hawn has led tributes to her First Wives Club co-star Diane Keaton, saying she left “memories beyond imagination” following her death aged 79.

Keaton’s loved ones have asked for privacy after she died in California, a family spokesperson told US magazine People.

The actress shot to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather, as well as her collaborations with Woody Allen.

Paying tribute to her co-star on Instagram, Hawn wrote: “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you.

“You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination.

“How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to ‘shut up’ honey. There was, and will be, no one like you.

“You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could.

“I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love.”

Keaton won an Oscar for Allen’s influential film Annie Hall and became associated with the title character’s menswear-centric wardrobe.

Her many beloved films included Father Of The Bride, The Family Stone, Something’s Gotta Give and The Book Club movies.

Another of her First Wives Club co-stars, Bette Midler, wrote on Instagram: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me.

“She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star.”

Actor Ben Stiller paid tribute on X, writing: “Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.”

On Instagram, actor Steve Martin posted a screenshot from an Interview magazine article where Martin Short asks: “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” to which Keaton replies: “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

Captioning the post, Keaton’s Father Of The Bride co-star wrote: “Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

In a tribute on Instagram, actress Viola Davis wrote: “Man … you defined womanhood.

“The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them.

“You were undeniably, unapologetically YOU!!! Loved you.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who starred alongside Keaton in Father Of The Bride, said in a tribute on Instagram that working with her “will always be one of the highlights of my life.”

She added: “Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

Director Paul Feig said on X he had been “honoured” to call Keaton a friend, adding: “She was an amazingly kind and creative person who also just happened to be a Hollywood legend.

“She has been taken from us far too soon. We will miss you, Diane.”

Keaton was nominated for Oscars for her roles in Something’s Gotta Give, Marvin’s Room and Reds, in which she starred opposite Warren Beatty.

Her film debut was in 1970’s Lovers and Other Strangers but her big break came in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, as Kay, the girlfriend and then wife of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone, in 1972.

She reprised her role in 1974’s The Godfather Part II and once more in 1990’s The Godfather Part III.

Much of her career was defined by her many collaborations with Allen, her one-time boyfriend, and Annie Hall was the signature character of her career to many of her fans.

People speculated that the movie was based on Keaton and Allen’s relationship and Keaton told told The New York Times in 1977: “It’s not true, but there are elements of truth in it.”

Keaton won the best actress Oscar for her role in the film.

Other collaborations with Allen included Manhattan, Sleeper, Manhattan Murder Mystery, and Play It Again, Sam.

She remained a supporter of Allen after the accusation by Mia Farrow that he had abused their adopted daughter, Dylan.

Farrow said on Instagram following Keaton’s death: “She was an absolutely wonderful actress – and a rare and fascinating person. Thoughts with her children and sisters. Rest in peace Diane.”

Keaton also frequently worked with Nancy Meyers, starting with 1987’s Baby Boom.

Their other films together included 1991’s Father Of The Bride and its 1995 sequel, as well as 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give.

In 1996 she starred opposite Hawn and Midler in The First Wives Club, about three women whose husbands had left them for younger women.

More recently she collaborated with Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen on The Book Club films.

Bergen said Keaton’s death was “a huge loss both personally and for all of us”.

Keaton never married. She adopted a daughter, Dexter, in 1996 and a son, Duke, four years later.

Her final films were Summer Camp and Arthur’s Whisky in 2024, and it appears she had not started filming anything else.

In December 2024 she released her first ever solo single, a holiday song called First Christmas.

Her last Instagram post was for National Pet Day in April and featured her dog Reggie.