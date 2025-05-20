New wax figure of Princess of Wales unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new wax figure of the Princess of Wales has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Styled in a sparkly pink Jenny Packham gown and silver pumps, Kate’s waxwork is also wearing a replica of the Lover’s Knot Tiara – which was worn by the figure of Diana, Princess of Wales at the Baker Street attraction in the 1980s.

The princess’s statue is further adorned by the Royal Victorian Order blue sash, Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II and replica Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.

The figure has been photographed standing next to those of her husband the Prince of Wales, the King and the Queen.

William’s waxwork has been upgraded, with his figure newly dressed in a black Ede & Ravenscroft tuxedo, with a white bow tie, and replicas of his sash and star of the Order of the Garter and army medals.

Steve Blackburn, senior general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in The Royal Palace Experience at our attraction in the heart of London, continuing our centuries-long work with the royal family.

“Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen, alongside her dashing husband.”

A waxwork of Kate was first displayed in the attraction in April 2012.