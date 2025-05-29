Motorcyclist deaths up 9% in a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motorcyclist deaths in Britain increased by 9% last year, Department for Transport (DfT) figures show.

Some 343 riders lost their lives in crashes in 2024, up from 315 during the previous 12 months.

Motorcyclists made up 21% of road fatalities last year.

There was also an increase in pedestrian deaths, up 2% from 405 in 2023 to 413 in 2024.

The total number of people killed on Britain’s roads last year was 1,633.

That was a 1% rise from 1,624 in 2023, but an 8% fall from 1,775 in 2014.

AA president Edmund King said: “Every death on our roads is a tragedy, and sadly we are still losing at least four people a day.

“If this level of loss was experienced on any other form of transport, there would be a national inquiry and public outcry.

“Yet, for some reason, we seem to accept this as the risk of moving around our communities. This should not be the case.”

Mr King called for the Government’s upcoming road safety strategy to include “bold action” such as harsher penalties for not wearing a seatbelt or drug-driving.

He also stressed the need to “safeguard newly qualified drivers” to ensure they feel confident on the road before “exposing them to additional risks” such as carrying passengers of a similar age.

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis described the figures as “alarming”.

He said: “This data is yet more evidence of the need for a renewed focus on saving lives on the roads, so we look forward to the publication of the Government’s road safety strategy.”

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “These figures demonstrate a troubling lack of progress in bringing down fatal and serious injuries on our road network.

“Moreover, 2024 saw a significant increase in the number of motorcyclists that were killed, further highlighting that more needs to be done to protect some of the most vulnerable road users.”

The DfT figures for 2024 are provisional.