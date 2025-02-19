Loch Lomond resort developers accused of using ‘disinformation’ in appeal bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Developers of a proposed theme park at Loch Lomond have been accused of using “distortion and disinformation” in an effort to build support for the resort.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer claimed Flamingo Land is “trying to shift the goalposts” in order to garner support for the proposed £40 million park, which was unanimously rejected by Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park authority board in December.

The rejection came after around 155,000 people lodged objections through a campaign launched by the West of Scotland MSP, who has been vocal on social media against the development.

Other objections came from the Woodland Trust, Ramblers Scotland, the National Trust for Scotland and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

But developers at Lomond Banks have launched an appeal to be considered by the Scottish Government in a bid to salvage plans for the theme park, which Mr Greer has dismissed as “desperate”.

The fact that Flamingo Land have come back with this outright nonsense shows the contempt they have for Balloch and Loch Lomond Ross Greer, Scottish Greens

The MSP said the appeal distorts facts and makes false assertions.

Mr Greer said: “Flamingo Land’s appeal is based on distortion and disinformation.

“They are trying to shift the goalposts, bend the truth and misrepresent their own proposals.

“It is a desperate attempt to overturn the unanimous decision by the park board to reject their application.

“Our campaign to save Loch Lomond from Flamingo Land’s destructive proposals secured a record 155,000 objections.

“The National Park’s own expert planning officers even opposed it, as did Scotland’s national environment watchdog, Sepa, and the community council.

“The fact that Flamingo Land have come back with this outright nonsense shows the contempt they have for Balloch and Loch Lomond.

“They have spent a decade trying to exhaust the community into submission, but they have lost at every step. I urge the Scottish Government to reject these catastrophic plans and end this sorry saga.”

There is currently a Flamingo Land resort near Malton, North Yorkshire, which offers holiday packages, a zoo, and theme park rides.

Its proposed sister park in Loch Lomond would boast two hotels, a waterpark, more than 100 woodland lodges, 370 parking spaces, a monorail, shops and restaurants.

It has been anticipated the site would result in around 250 additional car journeys per hour on roads in the surrounding area during peak times.

The Scottish Greens said Flamingo Land has claimed Loch Lomond National Park could have insisted the scale of its application should be reduced.

However, the Greens said it is Flamingo Land’s responsibility to reduce the size of the application, noting it has not done so in its almost decade-long fight to build the resort.

The party has accused developers of trying to use national planning framework policies in their favour, which Greens said do not apply because it is a tourist resort, not a housing development.

A number of flooding concerns have also raised in connection with the development of the park, which the Greens accused park bosses of attempting to claim exemption from.

Developers Lomond Banks and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.