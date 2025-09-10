Country’s first ‘super-university’ to be created with merger of two institutions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two institutions have announced they will combine to create the UK’s first “super-university”, and say their merger will be “a blueprint for other institutions to follow”.

The universities of Kent and Greenwich are planning to merge next year with the proposed name the London and South East University Group.

In the plans, both universities would have the same vice chancellor and governing body but would keep their local presence and names.

The universities said their collaboration is “a trailblazing model” and “will create a blueprint for other institutions to follow”.

The move comes as universities across the country face financial challenges.

More than two in five higher education institutions forecast a deficit for 2024-25 in data released in May. Many universities have announced redundancies and other cost-cutting measures.

The Department for Education (DfE), which is expected to publish a White Paper soon setting out its plans for higher education reform, said the collaboration “shows how strong partnerships in higher education can help enable delivery of world-class teaching and research whilst maintaining the best interests of students”.

The new “super-university” will span much of the region, from Greenwich’s main London campus to Canterbury in Kent.

It will operate across the existing campuses, the BBC reported, including in Medway, where students from both Greenwich and Kent already share facilities.

Professor Jane Harrington, the current vice chancellor of the University of Greenwich, is set to be the first vice chancellor of the merger, and the universities said the combined entity will provide a strong financial foundation to weather current and future economic challenges.

Students will continue to apply to study at and graduate from the universities separately.

Prof Harrington said: “Our vision is to deliver education without boundaries, from city to coast. Combining the strengths of two proud institutions gives us a greater foundation to transform lives and unlock opportunity across London and the South East.

“Students will remain at the heart of everything we do, as we continue to provide innovative teaching, personalised support and a culture that celebrates individuality.”

Professor Georgina Randsley de Moura, acting vice chancellor and president of the University of Kent, said: “Together, we can deliver world-class teaching, grow research that tackles real-world challenges, and create new opportunities for people and places across our wider region.”

The Office for Students (OfS), which regulates higher education in England, said it “welcomes” Wednesday’s announcement.

Edward Peck, chairman of the OfS said: “We welcome today’s announcement, which provides an important example of universities working together to ensure future generations of students can enjoy high-quality courses.

“This initiative demonstrates that higher education providers are continuing to take significant steps to address in a practical manner the challenges that they face.

“In any merger, effective communication with students will be crucial. Current students will continue to study for the courses they signed up for and should continue to expect excellent teaching and support.”

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, said Greenwich and Kent’s merger was “a perfect example of creative thinking”.

“Right across the university system in the UK, leaders are thinking and working differently in response to sustained financial pressures,” Ms Stern said.

“Income has been falling and costs going up. To adapt, we see university leaders thinking about how you can do things differently to be able to grow and thrive in the future. This is a perfect example of that creative thinking.”

The two universities said more detailed work on the plans was set to be completed by the end of the year, with a timescale of their proposals released shortly afterwards.

If approved, the super-university would be established for the academic year beginning autumn 2026.