David Lammy avoids fine over fishing trip with JD Vance

The Foreign Secretary has avoided a fine after reporting himself for fishing without a licence with JD Vance.

David Lammy took the US vice-president fishing at his official country retreat in Chevening, Kent, on August 8 as he hosted Mr Vance at the start of a UK holiday.

It later emerged Mr Lammy did not possess the required licence for rod fishing, with a Foreign Office spokesperson blaming an “administrative oversight” and saying the minister had subsequently purchased a licence.

He also referred himself to the Environment Agency over the incident.

Anglers in England and Wales aged 13 or over must have a rod licence to fish for freshwater species such as carp, and can face a fine of up to £2,500 if they do not.

On Friday, an Environment Agency spokesperson confirmed Mr Lammy would not be prosecuted but had received a formal warning.

They said: “Everyone who goes fishing needs a licence to help improve our rivers, lakes and the sport anglers love.

“As Mr Lammy has confirmed, we have issued a warning letter for fishing without a licence, in line with our enforcement and sanctions policy.”

The agency’s first response to a breach is usually to issue advice or a warning, rather than launch a prosecution, particularly in cases involving inexperienced anglers with no history of fishing without a licence.

In 2024/25, 765 people were prosecuted for breaching fishing rules, while 1,965 received warning letters and 159 were issued with advice and guidance.

Mr Lammy did not catch anything during his fishing trip with Mr Vance, while the US vice-president said he and his children had landed fish which were subsequently returned to the lake.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The findings of the Environment Agency draw a line under this matter.

“As soon as it became apparent there had been an administrative oversight, the Foreign Secretary wrote to the agency so it could consider appropriate action and to thank them for their work protecting Britain’s fisheries.

“He also bought the relevant rod licences to ensure there was no repeat of the situation in the future.”