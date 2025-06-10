Two Israeli ministers sanctioned by UK for ‘inciting extremist violence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has sanctioned two Israeli government ministers for “inciting violence” and abuses of Palestinian human rights, David Lammy has said.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s security minister and finance minister respectively, will be subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

The UK is taking the action to ramp up pressure on Israel alongside Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.

Mr Lammy said the two Israeli ministers had been “inciting violence against Palestinian people for months and months and months, they have been encouraging egregious abuses of human rights”.

In a joint statement with foreign ministers from the four other countries who have announced sanctions, the Foreign Secretary said the two senior Israelis had also incited “serious abuses of Palestinian human rights”.

The statement added: “These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account.”

Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right-wing parties which help to prop up Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile coalition government.

Both have been criticised for their hardline stance on the war in Gaza.

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza, and also supported the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

Meanwhile, Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

Asked if the Israeli government’s actions in the Palestinian territories amounted to ethnic cleansing, Mr Lammy told reporters at the Foreign Office: “I was clear to the House of Commons back in September that we did believe that there was a clear risk of a breach of international humanitarian law, and that’s why we made a decision to suspend arms (sales).

“Today we are making a decision also to stand against those who encourage abuses of human rights, also to stand against those who encourage violence against Palestinian people.”

The Foreign Secretary did not directly answer when asked why similar action had not been taken against Mr Netanyahu, and called on the Israeli government to “disavow and condemn” the language used by the two ministers.

Asked whether the UK would encourage Mr Netanyahu to sack the ministers, Mr Lammy said: “The Israeli government will make their own determination.”

But from the UK’s perspective, he said: “We have to be clear that we act when we see these egregious individuals encouraging – encouraging – abuses of human rights in this way.”