Lammy: Difficult to see how Gaza aid blockade compatible with international law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy said it is “difficult to see” how Israel’s denial of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza “can be compatible with international humanitarian law”.

But the Foreign Secretary was heckled by some opposition MPs as he stopped short of repeating his previous remarks that there had been a “breach of international law” by Israel, as he instead said the UK Government believes there is a “clear risk” of such an occurrence.

Making a statement to the House of Commons on the breakdown of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Mr Lammy said the resumption of Israeli military action in Gaza had resulted in an “appalling loss of life”.

He said: “On the night of March 18, Israel launched air strikes across Gaza. A number of Hamas figures were reportedly killed, but it’s been reported that over 400 Palestinians were killed in missile strikes and artillery barrages. The majority of them were women and children.

“This appears to have been the deadliest single day for Palestinians since the war began. This is an appalling loss of life, and we mourn the loss of every civilian.”

Mr Lammy also confirmed a British national was amongst those wounded after a UN compound was hit on Wednesday.

He said: “The Government calls for a transparent investigation and for those responsible to be held to account.”

Mr Lammy said the UK is working with France and Germany to send Israel a “clear message” that they “strongly oppose” the resumption of hostilities.

He told MPs: “We urgently want to see a return to a ceasefire. More bloodshed is in no-one’s interests. Hamas must release all the hostages and negotiations must resume.

“Diplomacy is the only way to achieve security for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Mr Lammy recalled the events of recent weeks during the two-month ceasefire before noting negotiations have been “gridlocked for several weeks”.

He said: “Hamas has been resisting calls for the release of further hostages in return for a longer truce.

“Israeli forces did not begin to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor as agreed and on March 2 the Israeli government announced it was blocking all further aid deliveries until Hamas agreed to its terms.

“For weeks now, supplies of basic goods and electricity have been blocked, leaving over half a million civilians once again cut off from clean drinking water and sparking a 200% surge in the price of some basic foodstuffs; a boon to those criminals who use violence to control supplies.

“As I told the House on Monday, this is appalling and unacceptable. Ultimately, of course, these are matters for the courts, not governments, to determine, but it’s difficult to see how denying humanitarian assistance to a civilian population can be compatible with international humanitarian law.

“Though it’s important to say I could have been a little clearer in the House on Monday, our position remains that Israel’s actions in Gaza are a clear risk of breaching international humanitarian law.”