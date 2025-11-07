Labour urges Badenoch to reveal if she intervened in Greensill probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch must say whether she used her position as a government minister to shield Lord David Cameron from scrutiny, Labour has said.

The Labour Party has written to the Conservative leader asking whether she used her position as business secretary in the Tory government to protect former prime minister Lord Cameron during a lobbying scandal.

The Guardian newspaper reported Mrs Badenoch has been accused by the Australian financier Lex Greensill of restructuring an inquiry into his activities “for political ends”.

Lord Cameron acted as an adviser to Greensill Capital, the now collapsed firm set up by Mr Greensill, before his return to government as foreign secretary under Rishi Sunak.

The Conservative peer is reported to have been paid millions to act as an adviser to the company, but he has denied this was the case.

Lord Cameron faced questions at the time of his return to government about his relationship with Mr Greensill, who was given a Downing Street office under his premiership.

Mr Greensill is currently facing the prospect of being disqualified from managing a UK company for 12 years, after the British wing of his group of companies entered administration in March 2021.

In a letter to Peter Kyle, the current Business Secretary, contesting the disqualification, Mr Greensill is reported to have suggested an investigation by the Insolvency Service into his business was flawed because it did not include Lord Cameron’s involvement.

This meant the case against him should be dropped, The Guardian reported.

An extract of Mr Greensill’s letter published by the newspaper said: “I honestly believe on the basis of the facts that Mrs Badenoch and the previous Conservative government interfered in this case for political ends.

“Their motive was to deflect from allegations that could implicate Lord Cameron in any suggestion of wrongdoing.”

In a letter to the Conservative leader, Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said the “serious accusation leaves you with questions to answer”.

She asked if Mrs Badenoch or anyone else intervened in the Insolvency Service case and called for Lord Cameron to be omitted from the scope of its probe.

Ms Turley added: “You have repeatedly said the Conservative Party is under new management with your leadership.

“I hope that you will therefore urgently clarify the nature and extent of your involvement in changing the scope of an insolvency investigation in a way that benefited a Conservative cabinet minister.”

Lord Cameron’s office declined to comment.

The Conservative Party was contacted for comment.