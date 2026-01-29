Downing Street leaves door open to Xi Jinping UK visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has left the door open to a future visit to the UK by President Xi Jinping.

No 10 did not rule out a visit by the Chinese leader when questioned about the possibility during Sir Keir Starmer’s trip to Beijing.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman underscored the Government’s aim to reset the relationship between the two countries after years of tension.

The official told reporters in Beijing: “I’m not going to get ahead of engagements, future leader visits.

“But I think we’ve been very clear that a constructive and more open relationship with China is in the UK’s national interest and that’s what the Prime Minister will continue to pursue.”

Mr Xi’s last state visit to the UK was in October 2015.

He was hosted by then-prime minister David Cameron, who was seeking a “golden era” of UK-China ties, and the pair were famously pictured drinking a pint at a pub near the prime minister’s Chequers country estate.

Relations deteriorated dramatically under subsequent Tory governments, with friction over issues including the curtailing of freedoms in Hong Kong, China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

During his trip to China, the first by a UK prime minister since 2018, Sir Keir said he wanted “more sophisticated” ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

He said that he had a “respectful discussion” with the Chinese leader on issues of concern to the UK and that this was “part and parcel of the reason to engage”.

The possibility of a visit by Mr Xi prompted criticism from the Conservatives.

Leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Keir Starmer seems incapable of acting in Britain’s national interest.

“We should not roll out the red carpet for a state that conducts daily espionage in our country, flouts international trading rules and aids Putin in his senseless war on Ukraine.

“We need a dialogue with China, we do not need to kowtow to them.”