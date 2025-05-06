King ‘can’t believe’ David Attenborough’s age as pair walk blue carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles marvelled at Sir David Attenborough’s longevity during the premiere of a poignant environmental film highlighting the crucial role of oceans.

The two attended the first screening of "Ocean with David Attenborough" at London’s Southbank Centre on Tuesday, gracing a symbolic "blue carpet".

The film, narrated by the renowned naturalist, underscores the critical importance of ocean recovery for climate stabilisation and a healthier future for all. It explores the intricate connection between the health of our oceans and the well-being of the planet.

The King’s longstanding commitment to environmental protection, spanning over five decades, aligns perfectly with the film’s message. As patron of the Marine Biological Association, Charles has consistently championed sustainability, particularly concerning the world’s oceans. His presence at the premiere further solidifies his dedication to this vital cause.

open image in gallery Charles walked on the ‘blue carpet’ as he arrived at the Southbank Centre ( PA )

Meeting with Sir David and his daughter Susan ahead of the premiere, Charles said he was “so glad” the broadcaster was involved with the film and that it was “always a pleasure” to see him.

The King asked the veteran broadcaster about his 99th birthday, which Sir David confirmed was on Thursday, the day of the film’s release.

Charles remarked in response: “I can’t believe it.”

The pair remained in lively discussion as they posed for photos, before both were greeted with warm applause by the 2,200 fellow attendees as they entered the auditorium for the screening.

Charles, wearing a black suit and bow tie, had earlier arrived on the blue carpet and met with several high-profile guests that included actor Theo James – with the pair sharing a light chuckle.

open image in gallery Charles chatted with actor Theo James, who was among the guests at the premiere ( PA )

In a major speech at the Our Ocean Conference in 2017, Charles said: “Mine is not a new commitment, but perhaps you will allow me to restate my determination to join you in continuing to do whatever I can, for as long as I can, to maintain not only the health and vitality of the ocean and all that depends upon it, but also the viability of that greatest and most unique of living organisms – Nature herself.”

He later launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020, in response to the increasing threats posed by climate change and biodiversity loss.

Toby Nowlan, from Silverback Films – the movie’s producer and director, said it was Sir David’s “most important story” and came at a crucial moment for global environmental efforts.

He told reporters: “A lot of people got together and said we need to make a seminal film to enact change for our ocean, to be released now – halfway through the United Nation’s decade of the ocean, this year, the year of the ocean – in time for the United Nations Oceans conference in June in Nice.

“So the idea was basically to find the greatest authority on storytelling and the greatest authority in wildlife filmmaking to front this piece.”

Asked about the King’s attendance at the premiere, Mr Nowlan said: “I think it’s absolutely wonderful. I think it’s really, really marvellous.

“The Prince [of Wales] and the King have done incredible things for the environmental world and for conservation, and I think this just this is an extension of that.

“Their presence here really speaks to how this should be such a big moment in time – it could be such a moment in history for us to drive change and help save the ocean.”