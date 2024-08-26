Dagenham fire latest: Investigation launched into east London flats blaze as second fire in Blackwall put out
A number of fire safety issues were known to authorities about the building on Freshwater Road
An MP has demanded “a full investigation” into the cause of a fire which tore through a block of flats in Dagenham and why unsafe cladding was still being removed from the building “seven years on from Grenfell”.
Two people were left in hospital after some 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines were dispatched to the Spectrum Building, in Freshwater Road, and more than 80 people were evacuated in the early hours of the morning.
It is unclear what caused the fire in Dagenham but it is understood the building was undergoing work to have non-compliant cladding removed. After the Grenfell Tower disaster in west London in 2017, in which 72 people died, building regulations around cladding were overhauled.
Margaret Mullane, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, said: “There needs to be a full investigation into the cause of this fire, and why, seven years on from Grenfell, unsafe cladding was still in the process of being removed.”
Just hours later, a major fire also broke out at a second block of flats just seven miles west in Blackwall, with no injuries reported.
Cladding remedial work can increase fire risk, says housing journalist
Carrying out remedial work can potentially increase the risk of fire at a building, a leading housing journalist has said.
“We don’t know what’s happened in Dagenham yet, but if a building has got fire safety issues the risks are higher”, Vicky Spratt, housing correspondent at the i newspaper, told the BBC.
When a building is having cladding removed or fire safety issues “rectified”, the risk of a fire can be “increased because you have more material around the building”, said Ms Spratt, who criticised successive government’s “sluggish” responses to the Grenfell fire seven years ago given that buildings are still having cladding removed.
Resident left coughing up black smoke after ‘terrible’ fire
Sam Ogbeide, who lives on the fourth floor of the Freshwater Road flats, said he was coughing up “black” from the smoke and that “everything is gone”.
He told reporters: “I opened my main door, smoke was coming in from the window – I live at the back. I saw it. Very terrible, very terrible.”
Mr Ogbeide said it was very busy in the building’s stairwell with residents who “didn’t bring anything” when evacuating, with some still “naked”.
He said: “I’ve never experienced something like this in my life. Everything is gone. I don’t know what to do.”
Asked how he felt, he added: “I’m not feeling okay. All my mouth is bitter because I feel the smoke in me. When I cough, you see the black.”
Resident says they have ‘lost everything’ in fire
Residents of the flat block engulfed by a “nightmare” fire in Dagenham said they have “lost everything”.
Irina Vasile, 46, a healthcare assistant who lived on the second floor, said she was woken by her partner at around 3am telling her there was smoke. “[There was] such a dense smoke all over the apartment,” she said. “When we wanted to open the window, another smoke hit our face, on the throat and the eyes.”
“We didn’t grab nothing – we lost everything,” said Ms Vasile, adding: “My partner is devastated as well. We try to encourage one another because we lost everything. We are scared, frightened to be on the street starting from zero.”
Video report: Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze at 45-storey block in Blackwall
Facts around Dagenham fire must urgently be established, government says
The government has said it is “urgently” working with firefighters and local authorities to understand the exact circumstances of the Dagenham fire.
A government spokesperson said: “We must establish the facts surrounding this horrific incident.
“That is why we are urgently working with the London Fire Brigade and local council to understand exactly what happened and ask if more needs to be done to keep people safe in their homes.”
Dagenham fire underscores ‘national scandal’ of flammable cladding, union warns
The fire in Dagenham at a block of flats with “non-compliant” cladding underscores the “national scandal” of flammable cladding and deregulation in the building industry, the Fire Brigards Union has warned.
In comments just a week ahead of the publication of the final Grefell Tower Inquiry report, the union’s chief Matt Wrack said: “Once again, a fire has erupted in a residential building wrapped in flammable cladding. There needs to be an urgent and swift investigation of how this has been allowed to happen.
“Hundreds of thousands of people continue to live in buildings like it, with various failings in fire safety. This is a national scandal.
“For decades, the FBU has warned of the risks of deregulation in the building sector. Politicians have put the interests of big business above human life. As we saw at Grenfell Tower, this can have horrific and tragic consequences.
“We have highlighted significant building safety failings before and since the Grenfell Tower fire. It was already known that the Dagenham tower block was dangerous. Time and time again, these warnings have been ignored by public authorities and by central government. This must change immediately.
“The FBU will continue to demand robust action on building safety, and justice for the victims of these entirely avoidable fires.”
British Red Cross support evacuated Dagenham residents
The British Red Cross are supporting Dagenham residents who have been evacuated from their homes and are now sheltering in a leisure centre.
British Red Cross director Chris Davies said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. The British Red Cross have deployed volunteers offering emotional support to evacuated residents who have had their lives turned upside down.
“Working alongside partners, we will continue to be there for those affected as long as we are needed.”
Blackwall resident describes ‘dread’ of seeing fire
Dylan Lee, 28, who saw flames and smoke billowing from the structure while he was in his apartment in Canary Wharf opposite, said he felt “dread” at the sight.
The designer and VFX artist said: “Around 1.25pm, an alarm rang out when I noticed smoke billowing from the apartment.
“Debris and pieces had fallen from the balcony, glass shattered and caused the fire to expand and engulf the space, with flames reaching out as the wind carried the smoke.”
He said the fire brigade arrived 20 minutes later and added: “I felt dread, especially considering this is the second apartment fire in 24 hours in East London alone.
“I’m hoping the residents made it out OK and the firefighters are in one piece. This was somebody’s home.”
Dagenham MP calls for investigation into fire
The MP for Dagenham has called for an investigation into the cause of the fire and why unsafe cladding is still being removed from buildings seven years on from Grenfell.
Margaret Mullane, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, said: “There needs to be a full investigation into the cause of this fire, and why, seven years on from Grenfell, unsafe cladding was still in the process of being removed.
“However, my initial actions will be to help the victims of this terrible tragedy, all in absolute shock, as they are moved into temporary accommodation and begin the process of rebuilding their lives.”
The number of firefighters in the UK has fallen by 12,000 since 2010, according to a new study.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) claimed the reduction had left the UK without the resilience needed to guarantee public safety.
One in five firefighter jobs across the country have been axed in the last 14 years, as well as one in three fire control staff, who take emergency calls and mobilise crews, said the union.
Meanwhile, response times to life threatening fires have slowed by three minutes, from 6.11 minutes in 1995 to 9.13 minutes in 2023, it was claimed.
England was the worst impacted, with 10,000 jobs cut (22 per cent of the total).
