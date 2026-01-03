Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UK and France carry out joint strike on Syrian underground site used by Daesh

Guided bombs were used to target a number of access tunnels down to the site ‘used by Daesh’.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK was determined to ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies’ to ‘stamp out any resurgence’ of the terrorist movement, also known as the Islamic State (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK was determined to ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies’ to ‘stamp out any resurgence’ of the terrorist movement, also known as the Islamic State (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

RAF Typhoons and French aircraft have carried out a joint strike on an underground facility in Syria which had been occupied by Daesh, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Guided bombs were used to target a number of access tunnels down to the site, which is located in the mountainous region near the ancient city of Palmyra in the centre of the country, on Saturday evening.

The facility had been most likely used to store weapons and explosives and the surrounding area is devoid of civilians, the ministry said.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK was determined to “stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies” to “stamp out any resurgence” of the terrorist movement, also known as the Islamic State.

He thanked members of the armed forces involved in the operation “to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in