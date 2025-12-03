Government has spent more than £100m so far responding to Covid inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The public inquiry into the Covid pandemic has cost the Government more than £100 million to respond to so far, according to official figures.

Transparency data from the Cabinet Office shows the overall costs for responding to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, including for legal advice and dedicated staff working on preparing evidence.

The cost is on top of the £192 million cost of the inquiry itself so far. The inquiry is expected to become the most expensive inquiry in British history.

The documents, analysed by the BBC and seen by the Press Association, show that 248 full-time equivalent staff were working on the Government response to the Covid inquiry at the last count.

In 2024/25, the total cost of Government response unit staff for the inquiry was £21.6 million, while legal costs were almost £25 million.

The previous year, staff costs were over £18 million, while legal costs were £26.2 million.

In the first three months of this year, more than £5 million was spent on staff and more than £5 million on legal fees.

The Cabinet Office and Covid inquiry have been contacted for comment.