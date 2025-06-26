Police believe missing woman dead as woods searched and third arrest made

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police looking for a woman who has been missing for more than a month say they now believe she is dead as they search woodland.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen in Coventry in May and concerns were raised by her family after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

West Midlands Police say specialist teams from across the country including police dogs are searching Binley Woods as well as other areas of land in neighbouring Warwickshire “as a result of information received”.

Speaking outside the woods where searches are being carried out and standing alongside Ms Coulson’s family, Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from the force’s major crime unit, said: “I know there are people in the area of Coventry that have information relating to her (Ms Coulson’s) whereabouts and I ask that they come forward and speak to the police, that they look at other channels such as Crimestoppers to provide that information to allow us to locate Reanne, as we sadly now believe she is deceased.”

He said “policing intelligence” has led to them to area, which they have been searching since Wednesday, adding: “There is also some evidence in relation to telecommunication that have assisted us in pinpointing some locations and this is one of those.”

The new information comes as a 38-year-old was detained just before 4pm on Wednesday in the Coventry area on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in custody, as does a 42-year-old man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

Officers have until late on Friday to either release or charge the man who was arrested on Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder was released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

In a fresh appeal for information about her daughter’s whereabouts, Ms Coulson’s mother Lynne Sparkes said: “Is there anybody out there that knows anything about Reanne’s disappearance?

“From one parent to another, you can only imagine how I’m feeling. Please come forward to give our family some closure.

“I just want my baby back.”

Officers searching for Ms Coulson released CCTV on Monday of her near St Mary and Benedict Church on Raglan Street in Coventry at 9.46pm on May 21 to encourage anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

A food bank was in operation at the time and she was last seen leaving the church with food and a carrier bag.

She is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie with large red writing on the back, black jeans with tears in the front, and white footwear, and had a small black handbag worn on her left side.

Ms Coulson was a sex worker and lived a “chaotic life”, her twin sister Kirsten told the media in an appeal on Monday, but said it was “out of the ordinary” not to have heard from her.

Speaking at the scene of the search on Thursday, she described her sister as her “other half”.

She said: “Words can’t describe the pain we are all feeling. She is my other half, my best friend, my everything. I am just broken in two. We have a bond like no other.

“Our family are desperate and we need your help to find her, no matter what, just bring her home.”

West Midlands Police said more than 100 officers are “working round the clock” to find Ms Coulson and have viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and taken more than 50 statements from potential witnesses as part of the investigation.

A dedicated website has been set up where information can be given at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25A53-PO1 or you can call 101 quoting log 6621 of June 18.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.