Cries of ‘they’ve killed me dad’ after man was fatally shot through window

Footage has emerged of a gunman firing through a downstairs window into a house and a man shouting “they’ve killed me dad”.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a 60-year-old was shot dead in his home in Stanley, County Durham, on Saturday.

He has been named locally as Barry Dawson, who lived in Elm Street in the South Moor area of the town.

Doorbell footage, posted by The Sun newspaper which said it had been shared online, shows two figures outside a house in the terraced street.

One breaks a downstairs window while the other, who has a hood up, fires a shot through the blinds and they run away.

A voice can then be heard to shout: “They’ve killed me dad.”

On Sunday, Durham Police said: “Officers were called to an address in Elm Street at about 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5, following reports of a disturbance.

“A 60-year-old man was found to have been shot and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

“An investigation was launched and officers have this evening arrested a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

“They have been taken into police custody, where they remain.”

Locals have spoken of their shock at the shooting.

Danielle Scott, who lives a few doors away, called it “terrifying”.

She said: “I never thought I would experience anything like this.

“I want to move out, I don’t want to be here.”

Nikki Miller said the victim was a friendly face in the street who was well-liked.

She said: “Everyone knew him, there were no bad words about him.

“He was a working man and never in any trouble.”