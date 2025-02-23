Search for missing runner to enter fifth day
A major police search for a missing young runner is set to continue into a fifth day.
Jenny Hall, 23, was last seen leaving her home in Tow Law, County Durham, just after 3pm on Tuesday.
Her car, a red Ford Focus, was found on Wednesday parked on the B6278, near remote moorland between Eggleston and Stanhope.
Specialist drones have been used in the search for Ms Hall.
Durham Constabulary said on Saturday that police officers and mountain rescue teams had focused their search in Hamsterley Forest and the surrounding areas, where there are a number of running trails.
Sniffer dogs and HM Coastguard air support have also been involved in the search.
Police said on Friday that searchers have faced “challenging weather conditions and terrain”.
Digital intelligence officers have checked Ms Hall’s mobile phone, smartwatch and running apps, but have found no leads.
Chief Inspector Dean Haythornthwaite, of Durham Constabulary, previously said: “We have become increasingly concerned for Jenny since she was reported missing on Tuesday and have been exploring all lines of inquiry.”
Ms Hall is described as being white, 6ft tall with dark brown hair, which may have been tied in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a blue John Deere hoodie, dark jogging bottoms, and may have been carrying a green jacket.