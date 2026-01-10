Man found dead after tree falls on caravan during Storm Goretti
The incident took place in the Mawgan area of Heston, Cornwall.
A man has been found dead after a tree fell on to a caravan as weather warnings remain in place after Storm Goretti hit the UK.
Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called at around 7.35pm on Thursday to the Mawgan area of Helston where work took place on Friday to remove the tree.
A man in his 50s was found dead within the vehicle.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed, police said.
About 28,000 properties were without power in the South West at 6am on Saturday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with close to 1,700 in the West Midlands and about 150 in the East Midlands, while all power has been restored in Wales.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice continue remain in force until Sunday and rail disruption may be seen through the weekend across England, Wales and Scotland, National Rail said.
