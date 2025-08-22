MSP Jeremy Balfour quits Scottish Conservatives over ‘reactionary politics’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MSP Jeremy Balfour has resigned from the Scottish Conservatives with immediate effect, saying the party has “fallen into the trap of reactionary politics”.

Mr Balfour, an MSP for the Lothian region, will sit as an independent until the Holyrood election next year.

In his resignation letter to Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay, Mr Balfour said: “I no longer feel that the party has a positive platform to offer the people of Scotland.”

He said he has found there is little interest from the leadership in “genuine policy innovation”, particularly across the social justice and social security portfolio.

Mr Balfour said: “Increasingly, decisions seem to be made by advisers who lack experience, while senior MSP colleagues are ignored.

“I fear that the Scottish Conservatives have fallen into the trap of reactionary politics, where a positive, proactive agenda for real change has been rejected in favour of allowing policies to be dictated by what other parties are saying and cheap headlines.”

Mr Balfour said he intends to continue to represent his constituents in the Lothian region for the remainder of the parliamentary session as an independent MSP.

In his letter, also posted on social media, Mr Balfour said he made the decision to resign with immediate effect with a “heavy heart”.

He has represented the Lothian region since 2016.

He is the second MSP to leave the party in recent months, after Jamie Greene quit the Tories in April and joined the Liberal Democrats.

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to read these comments but grateful for Jeremy’s service and wish him well.

“The Scottish Conservatives, under Russell Findlay’s leadership, recognise that many people feel completely disconnected from politics.

“It is absolutely critical that our party continues to champion common-sense Conservative values and policies that focus on the issues of concern to hard-working Scots.

“All our members and supporters expect us to work hard to deliver the change that Scotland needs after 18 years of damaging and divisive SNP rule.”