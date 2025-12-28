Government condemns Egyptian activist’s ‘abhorrent’ social media posts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has condemned as “abhorrent” past social media posts by democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah that have sparked a backlash since his return from detention in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have called for the Egyptian-British dissident to be stripped of his UK citizenship and deported.

It comes as the Prime Minister faces criticism for celebrating Mr Abd El-Fattah’s return to the UK on Boxing Day after posts emerged dating back to 2010 in which the activist appears to call for violence towards Zionists and the police.

They appear to be from Mr Abd El-Fattah’s X account but could not be verified by the Press Association.

“The Government condemns Mr El-Fattah’s historic tweets and considers them to be abhorrent,” the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

The statement was added to one issued earlier that read: “Mr El-Fattah is a British citizen.

“It has been a long-standing priority under successive governments to work for his release from detention, and to see him reunited with his family in the UK.”

Jewish organisations have criticised the “effusive” response from Sir Keir Starmer’s government to the Egyptian-British dual national’s return and said the years-long campaign to secure his release, which successive Conservative and Labour governments lobbied for, showed a “lack of due diligence”.

Mr Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual national, was detained in Egypt in September 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news.

His imprisonment was branded a breach of international law by UN investigators, and Mr Abd El-Fattah was released after being pardoned by Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

The Prime Minister said on Friday that he was “delighted” Mr Abd El-Fattah had been reunited with his loved ones in the UK, a sentiment echoed by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Justice Secretary David Lammy in similar posts.

Sir Keir wrote on X: “I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief.

“I want to pay tribute to Alaa’s family, and to all those that have worked and campaigned for this moment.

“Alaa’s case has been a top priority for my government since we came to office. I’m grateful to President Sisi for his decision to grant the pardon.”

Sir Keir was not aware of the social media posts at the time, it is understood, and a No 10 source rejected the idea that welcoming Mr Abd El-Fattah’s return was an endorsement of his political views.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said they had raised concerns with the Government and that there was an “urgent need” to find out whether Mr Abd El-Fattah still held the views expressed online.

They said: “The social media history that has emerged from Alaa abd El-Fattah is of profound concern.

“His previous extremist and violent rhetoric aimed at ‘Zionists’ and white people in general is threatening to British Jews and the wider public.

“The cross-party campaign for such a person, and the warm welcome issued by the Government, demonstrate a broken system with an astonishing lack of due diligence by the authorities.”

Meanwhile, the Jewish Leadership Council voiced concerns about the safety of Jewish communities in the wake of recent antisemitic attacks in Manchester and at Australia’s Bondi Beach.

The council said: “We are appalled by the effusive welcome Alaa Abd El-Fattah has received from the UK Government.

“The Prime Minister recently reiterated his determination to root out antisemitism from our country but has now shared his delight that someone who has advocated for killing Zionists has arrived in the UK.

“We know from Heaton Park, Manchester, and Bondi Beach that there are those who hear such words as a call to action.

“The Government has celebrated Mr Abd El-Fattah’s arrival as a victory, British Jews will see it as yet another reminder of the danger we face.”

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, who had lobbied for Mr Abd El-Fattah’s release, urged the police to investigate his comments.

“I do… regret signing the letter calling for the release of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, given his views, that have since come to light, are utterly abhorrent,” he posted on X.

“Had I known of these, I would not have signed the letter. I urge the police to investigate the nature of these extremist comments.”

Mr Abd El-Fattah was a leading voice in Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising and went on hunger strikes behind bars.

In 2014, the blogger’s posts on Twitter cost him a nomination for the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize.

The group backing him withdrew the nomination for the human rights award, saying they had discovered a tweet from 2012 in which he called for the murder of Israelis.

The tweets highlighted in recent days include remarks advocating “killing Zionists”.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick called for Mr Abd El-Fattah to be stripped of his citizenship, which he reportedly obtained while in prison through his UK-born mother.

He was reunited with his teenage son, who lives in Brighton, when he returned to the UK this week after Egypt lifted a travel ban imposed on him.

Mr Jenrick said his links to the UK were “tenuous at best” and that he was granted citizenship because of a “loophole”.

He told Sky News: “I would argue now that we know all this about him, it’s in the public domain. He does have extremist views.

“His citizenship should be revoked and he should be deported.”

Asked if he had agreed with Conservative frontbenchers who had fought for Mr Abd El-Fattah’s release in recent years, Mr Jenrick said he was not a minister responsible for those matters at the time and if he had been he “would have done some due diligence”.

The Tory frontbencher had written to the Prime Minister calling for him to “correct the record” and withdraw his “endorsement”.

“Given Mr Abd El-Fattah’s record of extremist statements about violence, Jews and the police, it was a serious error of judgment,” he wrote.