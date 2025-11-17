Communities mourn five young people who died in Co Louth crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pupils have experienced an “incredible shock”, the principal of a school where crash victim Chloe McGee taught has said.

Padraig McGovern of O Fiaich College, Dundalk, was speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on Monday morning and said: “To think that we’re going to school today and she won’t be there is an incredible shock.

“And to convey that to students, to young people who find it difficult to process something, or even more difficult than we do, is just a major challenge.”

Ms McGee was one of five young people who died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Louth on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old from Carrickmacross was killed along with Shay Duffy, 21, also from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan; Alan McCluskey, 23, from Drumconrath in Co Meath; Dylan Commins, 23, from Ardee in Co Louth, and Chloe Hipson, 21, from Lanarkshire in Scotland.

Fr Finian Connaughton, a close friend of the McCluskey family described the “devastation” of the loss of Alan.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, the parish priest in Drumconrath said “we are a very close-knit community, and the McCluskeys are very community-minded people.”

He described the 23-year-old as a “lovely young fellow going about his business” adding he was “very regular attender at church” and an “extremely hard-working chap”.

Fr Connaughton said “it was devastation to hear news”.

He added: “I’m conscious of the fact the McCluskeys are just one of five families who are suffering the same grief at this particular time.

“So I’d offer my condolence and sympathy to them.

“But our community here, absolutely, it’s beyond description, the sense of grief that is around.”

The group were travelling together in a Volkswagen Golf while on their way to Dundalk for a night out, gardai believe.

A sixth person who was in the car, also aged in his 20s, is receiving medical treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were also injured in what Irish police described as a “shocking and devastating” crash.

The incident, which involved the Golf and a Toyota Land Cruiser, happened on a road near Dundalk just after 9pm.

Two other people, a man and woman from the other vehicle, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin said he was “numbed and shocked” at the news, and deputy premier Simon Harris said a “veil of deep sadness” had come over the country.

An investigation has been launched into the incident on the L3168 at Gibstown and an appeal for information has been made.

Speaking near the scene on Sunday, Superintendent Charlie Armstrong said: “Yesterday evening, just after 9pm, there was a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

“Five occupants of the Volkswagen Golf, three males and two females, all in their early 20s, are deceased at the scene.”

He said family liaison officers have been appointed to each of the families and gardai will keep them updated.

Mr Armstrong said: “I want to express my condolences and sympathies and the sympathies of every member of An Garda Siochana to the families of the five young adults who lost their lives yesterday evening in this road traffic collision.”

He said a major incident response was initiated on Saturday night by gardai and emergency services including Dundalk Fire Brigade, HSE paramedics and hospital staff.

A section of the L3168 remained closed on Sunday after gardai carried out a technical and forensic examination. Further searches and examinations will take place on Monday.

The cars were removed from the scene just after 6pm on Sunday.

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out over the coming days.

Mr Armstrong added: “I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Siochana and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night.

“The scene was very difficult, in adverse weather conditions, and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the five deceased was exemplary.

“This tragedy, with the loss of five young adults, will have a deep impact on families and local communities in Carrickmacross, Drumconrath and in Scotland.

“This is a shocking, devastating event for these families, their communities and the community here in Dundalk.

“I want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Dundalk Garda Station.

“I am appealing to any person who was on the L3168 between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last night, Saturday November 15 2025, to contact the Garda investigation team.

“I am appealing to any person who might have any camera footage or images from the L3168, Gibstown area, between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last night, to give that footage or images to the investigation team at Dundalk Garda Station.

“The investigation team can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

He added: “Finally, I once again want to express my sympathies to the families of the five young people who lost their lives yesterday evening.”