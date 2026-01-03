Cold weather payments triggered in over 400 postcodes – check if you’re eligible
Over 600,000 households are in line for the one-off payment
The new year is off to a biting start, with areas across the UK being hit by freezing sub-zero temperatures.
Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place for the first week of 2026, with fears of health issues arising from the conditions.
To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in an area is at or below zero degrees.
An estimated 674,000 households across 441 postcode areas can now expect a payment. These areas are split across the UK, covering northern and southern areas of England and Wales
Here are the the affected postcode areas for the period of 30 December 2025 to 2 January 2026:
Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said: “As temperatures plunge, Cold Weather Payments will automatically get support directly to vulnerable households.
“Combined with the biggest ever Pension Credit take-up campaign and our Triple Lock commitment – set to increase the State Pension by up to £2,100 over this Parliament - we're ensuring pensioners get the support they need this Winter.”
The scheme runs from 1 November to 31 March every year. The payment is paid for every period during which a postcode area experiences seven or more days of freezing temperatures, meaning households can receive more than one payment. Several living the Lake District received three last year, valuing £75.
Am I eligible for a cold weather payment?
Those eligible for the cold weather payment must receive at least one of the following:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
Those who are not receiving Pension Credit will also typically need to have a health condition, caring responsibilities, or young or disabled children.
They must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures.
The DWP uses its own equipment to measure temperatures across all UK postcodes. Those who disagree with the judgement are able to appeal directly to the department.
Although the affected areas cover parts of Scotland, those living in the country will not received a cold weather payment. The Scottish government has replaced the scheme with its annual Winter Heating Payments.
When will I get the payment?
Those eligible will get the payment automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account they receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period, with the payment reference ‘DWP CWP’.
Those who believe they are eligible but have not received the payment should contact the DWP.
Full list of eligible postcodes
Below is the full list of over 400 postcodes eligible for the cold weather payment:
- CA9: Alston
- CA10: Penrith
- CA11: Penrith
- CA12: Keswick
- CA16: Appleby-in-Westmorland
- CA17: Kirkby Stephen
- DG14: Annan
- LA8: Kendal
- LA9: Kendal
- LA10: Sedbergh
- LA21: Grange-over-Sands
- LA22: Ambleside
- LA23: Windermere
- NE19: Wooler
- NE47: Hexham
- NE48: Bardon Mill
- NE49: Haltwhistle
- TD9: Hawick
- AL1: St Albans
- AL2: St Albans
- AL3: St Albans
- AL4: St Albans
- AL5: Harpenden
- AL6: Welwyn
- AL7: Welwyn Garden City
- AL8: Welwyn Garden City
- AL9: Hatfield
- AL10: Hatfield
- BB4: Rossendale
- BB8: Colne
- BB9: Nelson
- BB10: Burnley
- BB11: Burnley
- BB12: Burnley
- BB18: Barnoldswick
- BD1: Bradford
- BD2: Bradford
- BD3: Bradford
- BD4: Bradford
- BD5: Bradford
- BD6: Bradford
- BD7: Bradford
- BD8: Bradford
- BD9: Bradford
- BD10: Bradford
- BD11: Bradford
- BD12: Bradford
- BD13: Queensbury
- BD14: Clayton
- BD15: Allerton
- BD16: Bingley
- BD17: Shipley
- BD18: Shipley
- BD19: Cleckheaton
- BD20: Keighley
- BD21: Keighley
- BD22: Keighley
- BN5: Henfield
- BN6: Hassocks
- BN44: Steyning
- CB8: Newmarket
- CB9: Haverhill
- CO1: Colchester
- CO2: Colchester
- CO3: Colchester
- CO4: Colchester
- CO5: Colchester
- CO6: Colchester
- CO7: Colchester
- CO8: Bures
- CO9: Halstead
- CO10: Sudbury
- CO11: Manningtree
- CO12: Harwich
- CO13: Frinton-on-Sea
- CO14: Walton-on-the-Naze
- CO15: Clacton-on-Sea
- CO16: Clacton-on-Sea
- DE4: Matlock
- DE6: Ashbourne
- DE45: Bakewell
- EN6: Potters Bar
- GU5: Guildford
- GU6: Cranleigh
- HD3: Huddersfield
- HD7: Huddersfield
- HD8: Huddersfield
- HD9: Holmfirth
- HP1: Hemel Hempstead
- HP2: Hemel Hempstead
- HP3: Hemel Hempstead
- HP4: Berkhamsted
- HP5: Chesham
- HP6: Amersham
- HP7: Amersham
- HP8: Chalfont St Giles
- HP9: Beaconsfield
- HP10: High Wycombe
- HP11: High Wycombe
- HP12: High Wycombe
- HP13: High Wycombe
- HP14: High Wycombe
- HP15: Hazlemere
- HP16: Great Missenden
- HP17: Aylesbury
- HP18: Aylesbury
- HP19: Aylesbury
- HP20: Aylesbury
- HP21: Aylesbury
- HP22: Aylesbury
- HP23: Tring
- HP27: Princes Risborough
- HX1: Halifax
- HX2: Halifax
- HX3: Halifax
- HX4: Halifax
- HX5: Elland
- HX6: Sowerby Bridge
- HX7: Hebden Bridge
- IP1: Ipswich
- IP2: Ipswich
- IP3: Ipswich
- IP4: Ipswich
- IP5: Ipswich
- IP6: Ipswich
- IP7: Ipswich
- IP8: Ipswich
- IP9: Ipswich
- IP10: Ipswich
- IP11: Felixstowe
- IP12: Woodbridge
- IP13: Woodbridge
- IP14: Stowmarket
- IP15: Aldeburgh
- IP16: Leiston
- IP17: Saxmundham
- IP18: Southwold
- IP19: Halesworth
- IP20: Harleston
- IP21: Eye
- IP22: Diss
- IP23: Eye
- IP29: Bury St Edmunds
- IP30: Bury St Edmunds
- IP31: Bury St Edmunds
- IP32: Bury St Edmunds
- IP33: Bury St Edmunds
- LS21: Otley
- LS29: Ilkley
- LU1: Luton
- LU2: Luton
- LU3: Luton
- LU4: Luton
- LU5: Dunstable
- LU6: Dunstable
- LU7: Leighton Buzzard
- ME6: Snodland
- ME14: Maidstone
- ME15: Maidstone
- ME16: Maidstone
- ME17: Maidstone
- ME18: West Malling
- ME19: West Malling
- ME20: Aylesford
- OL13: Bacup
- OL14: Todmorden
- OX9: Thame
- OX10: Wallingford
- OX33: Oxford
- OX39: Chinnor
- OX44: Oxford
- OX49: Watlington
- RG9: Henley-on-Thames
- RH1: Redhill
- RH2: Reigate
- RH3: Betchworth
- RH4: Dorking
- RH5: Ockley
- RH6: Horley
- RH7: Lingfield
- RH8: Oxted
- RH9: Godstone
- RH10: Crawley
- RH11: Crawley
- RH12: Horsham
- RH13: Horsham
- RH14: Billingshurst
- RH15: Burgess Hill
- RH16: Haywards Heath
- RH17: Haywards Heath
- RH18: Forest Row
- RH19: East Grinstead
- RH20: Pulborough
- S32: Hope Valley
- S33: Hope Valley
- S36: Sheffield
- SG1: Stevenage
- SG2: Stevenage
- SG3: Knebworth
- SG4: Hitchin
- SG5: Hitchin
- SG6: Letchworth Garden City
- SG7: Baldock
- SG8: Royston
- SG9: Buntingford
- SG10: Much Hadham
- SG11: Ware
- SG12: Ware
- SG13: Hertford
- SG14: Hertford
- SG15: Arlesey
- SG16: Henlow
- SG17: Shefford
- SG18: Biggleswade
- SG19: Sandy
- SK13: Glossop
- SK17: Buxton
- SK22: High Peak
- SK23: High Peak
- SL7: Marlow
- SL8: Bourne End
- SL9: Gerrards Cross
- ST8: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST9: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST10: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST11: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST13: Leek
- TN1: Tunbridge Wells
- TN2: Tunbridge Wells
- TN3: Tunbridge Wells
- TN4: Tunbridge Wells
- TN5: Wadhurst
- TN6: Crowborough
- TN7: Hartfield
- TN8: Edenbridge
- TN9: Tonbridge
- TN10: Tonbridge
- TN11: Tonbridge
- TN12: Tonbridge
- TN13: Sevenoaks
- TN14: Sevenoaks
- TN15: Sevenoaks
- TN16: Westerham
- TN17: Cranbrook
- TN18: Cranbrook
- TN19: Etchingham
- TN20: Mayfield
- TN22: Uckfield
- TN27: Ashford
- WD3: Rickmansworth
- WD4: Kings Langley
- WD5: Abbots Langley
- WD6: Borehamwood
- WD7: Radlett
- WD17: Watford
- WD18: Watford
- WD19: Watford
- WD23: Bushey
- WD24: Watford
- WD25: Watford
- BD23: Skipton
- BD24: Settle
- CB1: Cambridge
- CB2: Cambridge
- CB3: Cambridge
- CB4: Cambridge
- CB5: Cambridge
- CB6: Ely
- CB7: Ely
- CB10: Saffron Walden
- CB11: Saffron Walden
- CB21: Cambridge
- CB22: Cambridge
- CB23: Cambridge
- CB24: Cambridge
- CB25: Cambridge
- CF37: Pontypridd
- CF38: Pontypridd
- CF39: Porth
- CF40: Tonypandy
- CF41: Pentre
- CF42: Treorchy
- CF43: Ferndale
- CF44: Aberdare
- CF45: Mountain Ash
- CF46: Treharris
- CF47: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF48: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF81: Bargoed
- CF82: Ystrad Mynach
- CF83: Caerphilly
- CM1: Chelmsford
- CM2: Chelmsford
- CM3: Chelmsford
- CM4: Ingatestone
- CM5: Ongar
- CM6: Dunmow
- CM7: Braintree
- CM8: Witham
- CM9: Maldon
- CM11: Billericay
- CM12: Billericay
- CM13: Brentwood
- CM14: Brentwood
- CM15: Brentwood
- CM16: Epping
- CM17: Harlow
- CM18: Harlow
- CM19: Harlow
- CM20: Harlow
- CM21: Sawbridgeworth
- CM22: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM23: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM24: Stansted
- CM77: Great Dunmow
- CO9: Halstead
- DH1: Durham
- DH6: Durham
- DH7: Durham
- DH8: Consett
- DH9: Stanley
- DL4: Shildon
- DL5: Newton Aycliffe
- DL8: Leyburn
- DL11: Richmond
- DL12: Barnard Castle
- DL13: Bishop Auckland
- DL14: Bishop Auckland
- DL15: Crook
- DL16: Spennymoor
- DL17: Ferryhill
- IP24: Thetford
- IP25: Thetford
- IP26: Thetford
- IP27: Brandon
- IP28: Mildenhall
- LD3: Brecon
- MK1: Milton Keynes
- MK2: Milton Keynes
- MK3: Milton Keynes
- MK4: Milton Keynes
- MK5: Milton Keynes
- MK6: Milton Keynes
- MK7: Milton Keynes
- MK8: Milton Keynes
- MK9: Milton Keynes
- MK10: Milton Keynes
- MK11: Milton Keynes
- MK12: Milton Keynes
- MK13: Milton Keynes
- MK14: Milton Keynes
- MK15: Milton Keynes
- MK16: Newport Pagnell
- MK17: Milton Keynes
- MK18: Buckingham
- MK19: Milton Keynes
- MK40: Bedford
- MK41: Bedford
- MK42: Bedford
- MK43: Bedford
- MK44: Bedford
- MK45: Bedford
- MK46: Olney
- NE18: Morpeth
- NE19: Wooler
- NE20: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE44: Prudhoe
- NE45: Stocksfield
- NE46: Corbridge
- NE47: Hexham
- NE48: Bardon Mill
- NE49: Haltwhistle
- NN1: Northampton
- NN2: Northampton
- NN3: Northampton
- NN4: Northampton
- NN5: Northampton
- NN6: Northampton
- NN7: Northampton
- NN8: Wellingborough
- NN9: Wellingborough
- NN10: Rushden
- NN11: Daventry
- NN12: Towcester
- NN13: Brackley
- NN29: Wellingborough
- NP4: Pontypool
- NP11: Newport
- NP12: Blackwood
- NP13: Abertillery
- NP22: Tredegar
- NP23: Ebbw Vale
- NP24: New Tredegar
- NP44: Cwmbran
- NR1: Norwich
- NR2: Norwich
- NR3: Norwich
- NR4: Norwich
- NR5: Norwich
- NR6: Norwich
- NR7: Norwich
- NR8: Norwich
- NR9: Norwich
- NR10: Norwich
- NR11: Norwich
- NR12: Norwich
- NR13: Norwich
- NR14: Norwich
- NR15: Norwich
- NR16: Norwich
- NR17: Attleborough
- NR18: Wymondham
- NR19: Dereham
- NR20: Dereham
- NR21: Fakenham
- NR22: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR23: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR24: Melton Constable
- NR25: Holt
- NR26: Sheringham
- NR27: Cromer
- NR28: North Walsham
- NR29: Great Yarmouth
- NR30: Great Yarmouth
- NR31: Great Yarmouth
- NR32: Lowestoft
- NR33: Lowestoft
- NR34: Beccles
- NR35: Bungay
- PE12: Spalding
- PE13: Wisbech
- PE14: Wisbech
- PE19: St Neots
- PE30: King’s Lynn
- PE31: King’s Lynn
- PE32: King’s Lynn
- PE33: King’s Lynn
- PE34: King’s Lynn
- PE35: Sandringham
- PE36: Hunstanton
- PE37: Swaffham
- PE38: Downham Market
- RM4: Romford
- SG5: Hitchin
- SG6: Letchworth Garden City
- SG7: Baldock
- SG8: Royston
- SG9: Buntingford
- SG10: Much Hadham
- SG11: Ware
- SG15: Arlesey
- SG16: Henlow
- SG17: Shefford
- SG18: Biggleswade
- SG19: Sandy
- TS21: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS28: Wingate
- TS29: Trimdon Station
