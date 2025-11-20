Cold Weather Payment 2025: How much does it pay and am I eligible?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first cold snap of winter has seen parts of the UK showered in snow as plunging temperatures reach sub-zero in parts of the country.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been put in place for some areas by the Met Office, as the cold weather looks set to continue.

To help support people during cold patches like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households.

This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in an area is at or below zero degrees.

This scheme is different to the Warm Home Discount, which is set to wipe £150 off the energy bills of six million households this winter. This is up by 2.7 million from last year after the Department for Energy and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced an expansion to the scheme.

Snow and ice warnings have come into force across the UK, as the Met Office said the wintry weather "could create some particularly tricky travel conditions" ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Like the Cold Weather Payment, one those claiming certain means-tested benefits are eligible for the discount.

Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 2 per cent from 1 October for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, just as cooler temperatures see many switching on their central heating.

This means the energy bill for the average household paying by direct debit for gas and electricity increased from £1,720 to £1,755 per year.

Am I eligible for a Cold Weather Payment?

Households are eligible for the payment if they receive any of the following:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

The payment is triggered for those living in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures. Anyone who wants to check if their postcode is in a qualifying area can use the government’s handy tool.

The DWP uses their own equipment to measure temperatures across all UK postcodes. If a person disagrees with its judgement, it is possible to appeal directly to the department.

The scheme runs between 1 November 2025 and 31 March 2026. So far, the payment has not been triggered in any postcode.

Households in Scotland do not qualify for this scheme, as the Scottish government has has replaced it with Winter Heating Payments.

When will I get the payment?

If eligible, households will get these payments automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account that they receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period.

Anyone who believes they are eligible but have not received the payments should contact the DWP.